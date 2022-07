Over the next five years, the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine is creating a cool cutting-edge space to study the “images of life.”. The way the Center for Advanced Structural Biology (CASB) will do that is through cryo-EM, or electric microscopy. This structural biology methodology gained a lot of attention following the 2017 Nobel Prize awards for chemistry. Cryo-EM is valuable for studying any kind of proteins that are related to any kind of human disease.

