Atlanta, GA

3 things we’re hoping to learn from Georgia football players at 2022 SEC Media Days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
Nolan Smith Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Duke's Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

We now know who will be representing Georgia next week at the 2022 SEC Media Days, as quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran will be speaking for the Bulldogs.

It says a lot about these three that they were chosen for this role. Head coach Kirby Smart clearly sees all three as key leaders for the 2022 team, as this honor is usually reserved for those types.

We already know Smith and Van Pran are vocal leaders on the team, while Bennett spent much of the spring pushing himself to become more vocal as he is now firmly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback.

