Rochester, NY

Stolen vehicles, arson and shots fired at one scene in Rochester

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a wild scene Wednesday night involving shots fired, two stolen vehicles and a car fire. Just before...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Gates police investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Gates police are investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Gates Police Chief Rob Long said shortly after 10:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of 1956 Lyell Avenue for the report of a male that had been shot. When officers arrived,...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three injured in Lake Avenue triple shooting overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC is following a triple shooting in Rochester. RPD tells us this happened early Monday morning around 3:40 at Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue. Three men were shot there. All of them are at the hospital and at this point are expected to survive. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating 39th homicide of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide. It is the city's 39th this year. The calls started coming in just after 9:30 Saturday night for shots fired in the area of Sixth Street, then for a man who'd been shot. When officers got there they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Man fatally shot on Sixth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y — UPDATE : Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired, and a man shot on Sixth Street, late Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews battling new blaze at E. Main St. apartments that caught fire Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Over 50 firefighters are working to contain a three-alarm fire in the area of East Main Street and Alexander Street on Monday morning. Calls came in at approximately 7 a.m. Monday for a fire at a large home divided into about 20 single-room apartments. EMTs were seen treating at least one person who was rescued from the burning home and later taken to the hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD sergeant injured in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department says a police sergeant was injured in a crash in the city overnight. It happened just before 10 at Plymouth Avenue and Jay Street. The sergeant, in an unmarked car, was driving through the intersection when he was hit by a car that ran a red light.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Wayland traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department. Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was...
WAYLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclists ride for the First Responders Ride Rally

MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Motorcyclists took to the streets of Wayne and Seneca counties to show their support for first responders. The "We The People" Ride and Rally is a staple of that area over the last several years. Riders said recently the jobs of police, firefighters, and EMS crews...
WAYNE, NY
Newsweek

Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital

A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man holds gun to woman's child

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) - Deputies in Wayne County say 26-year-old James Wright Junior had a woman drive him to Newark where he held a gun at the head of the woman's child, burned the woman with a cigarette, and threatened to shoot the child if she moved Saturday night. Authorities...
NEWARK, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester resident arrested for involvement in two robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester resident on Wednesday for his involvement in two robberies. Officers said that on June 28, they responded to the Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that crashed on St. Paul Street. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY

