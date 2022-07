Retail spending jumped more than expected in June. But it's not keeping pace with rising prices. In many cases, people are spending more money but getting less in return. Americans are spending more but getting less. Retail sales figures out today show people spent more money than expected last month, but those dollars didn't stretch as far because prices are climbing even faster. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us to talk through what the latest indicators are telling us about the economy. Hey, Scott.

