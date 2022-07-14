ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. student population is more diverse, but schools are still highly segregated

By Sequoia Carrillo
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office finds that public schools remain highly segregated along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines. One reason: school district secession.

Guest
3d ago

That will always happen. Schools typically reflect the neighborhood they serve. For example, a school that serves Chinatown would most likely have more Asians.

US-EAGLE
3d ago

It is a progressive conception of diversity that does not include diversity of thought. It is discrimination falsely marketed as inclusion.” — Sen. Tim Scott

Steve Coulter
3d ago

As a retired employee of Public ed, l have witnessed White flight from public schools to private, parochial and home school. As curriculum has been dumbed down test scores have dropped also, today many majority minority schools are little more than day care centers.

