Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Kentucky Stacks Up
An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Kentucky, 57.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
Lower than average vaccination rates in Kentucky appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of July 11, Kentucky has received about 9,489,200 vaccinations and administered about 70.7% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,412,623 confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky as of July 11 -- or 31,614 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,646 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of July 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|84.0%
|887,871
|36,339
|2
|Vermont
|81.7%
|511,917
|20,205
|3
|Maine
|81.0%
|1,083,756
|20,262
|4
|Connecticut
|80.0%
|2,857,635
|23,360
|5
|Massachusetts
|80.0%
|5,519,240
|27,996
|6
|Hawaii
|78.8%
|1,119,509
|21,496
|7
|Washington D.C.
|78.7%
|538,686
|23,093
|8
|New York
|77.5%
|15,147,177
|28,854
|9
|Maryland
|76.6%
|4,626,010
|18,925
|10
|New Jersey
|76.3%
|6,795,667
|28,127
|11
|Virginia
|74.0%
|6,305,795
|22,159
|12
|Washington
|73.8%
|5,561,938
|22,265
|13
|California
|72.8%
|28,798,440
|25,817
|14
|New Mexico
|72.1%
|1,510,921
|27,127
|15
|New Hampshire
|71.8%
|974,454
|24,568
|16
|Colorado
|71.7%
|4,083,063
|27,151
|17
|Oregon
|70.7%
|2,964,813
|19,559
|18
|Delaware
|70.7%
|683,349
|29,613
|19
|Minnesota
|70.1%
|3,936,077
|27,699
|20
|Pennsylvania
|69.6%
|8,918,896
|23,566
|21
|Illinois
|68.7%
|8,757,469
|27,091
|22
|Florida
|68.2%
|14,535,778
|30,741
|23
|Wisconsin
|66.3%
|3,851,633
|29,829
|24
|Utah
|65.7%
|2,077,862
|31,093
|25
|Nebraska
|64.3%
|1,240,775
|26,092
|26
|Arizona
|63.4%
|4,546,868
|29,920
|27
|North Carolina
|63.2%
|6,563,250
|27,886
|28
|Texas
|63.0%
|18,080,038
|24,934
|29
|South Dakota
|62.9%
|554,501
|27,850
|30
|Kansas
|62.7%
|1,824,234
|27,901
|31
|Iowa
|62.5%
|1,971,236
|25,368
|32
|Nevada
|62.4%
|1,893,392
|25,773
|33
|Alaska
|62.3%
|459,177
|35,832
|34
|Michigan
|60.6%
|6,061,863
|26,206
|35
|Ohio
|58.8%
|6,878,109
|24,368
|36
|South Carolina
|58.5%
|2,972,202
|30,686
|37
|Oklahoma
|58.2%
|2,293,544
|27,514
|38
|Kentucky
|57.9%
|2,588,624
|31,614
|39
|West Virginia
|57.7%
|1,042,219
|29,669
|40
|Montana
|57.7%
|613,018
|27,030
|41
|Idaho
|56.9%
|998,686
|26,565
|42
|Missouri
|56.8%
|3,482,090
|24,645
|43
|Indiana
|56.8%
|3,801,355
|26,633
|44
|North Dakota
|56.3%
|427,557
|33,051
|45
|Georgia
|56.0%
|5,889,813
|25,358
|46
|Tennessee
|55.4%
|3,753,362
|31,554
|47
|Arkansas
|55.2%
|1,662,677
|28,916
|48
|Louisiana
|53.9%
|2,509,456
|26,582
|49
|Mississippi
|52.2%
|1,557,621
|28,171
|50
|Alabama
|51.8%
|2,531,605
|28,045
|51
|Wyoming
|51.5%
|297,545
|28,667
