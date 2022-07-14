ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Helicopter Use Is Apparently Not OK With Queen Elizabeth

By Mandi Kerr
 4 days ago

TL; DR:

  • A royal commentator says there’s “official unhappiness” on Queen Elizabeth II’s part concerning Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent helicopter travels.
  • The commentator said there’s likely “more going on behind the scenes.”
  • They added Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly concerned about multiple heirs traveling together.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly doesn’t like how much Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling by helicopter. A royal commentator suspects there’s “more going on behind the scenes” relating to traveling together as a family and the cost of royal travel .

Prince William and Kate Middleton board a helicopter with their children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be in vacation mode. Per Hello! , they walked toward a private helicopter at Kensington Palace in an Instagram video uploaded by @royalfashionpolice.

In the July 12 video, William leads the way toward the chopper carrying a few bags. Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, follow closely behind with Prince George, 8, and Kate Middleton bringing up the rear. Also seen in the video is the Cambridge family dog , Orla.

The publication pointed out that although the destination was unclear, Anmer Hall, their summer home in Norfolk , England, was likely where they were headed.

A royal commentator says Kate Middleton and Prince William’s helicopter use makes them ‘vulnerable’

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Speaking to the U.K.’s Express royal commentator and reporter Richard Palmer discussed William and Kate’s helicopter use. Referencing a recent increase in the royal family’s expenses, he called the couple “vulnerable.”

“They are vulnerable because then you see pictures of the Cambridge family flying up by helicopter,” he said. Palmer went on, saying they’ve “curtailed” it because of Queen Elizabeth.

“I think the Queen felt, certainly let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter,” he said adding there might’ve been a “bit more going on behind the scenes.”

“I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence , using helicopters,” Richard explained.

He added thoughts on William and Kate’s helicopter use seem to be divided. “People in the Cambridges’ camp would say actually that didn’t happen very often at all. Other people seemed to imply that it was happening a bit more than the queen wanted it to happen,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly voiced her concern about the family flying togehter

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Phil Noble/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Diana changed the royal family in many ways with traveling together being one of them. Before her, heirs didn’t fly on the same plane together. As a result, it’s normal for William and Kate to jet off with their children.

However, as Palmer told the outlet, it makes Queen Elizabeth uneasy. The 96-year-old “let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicopter because of the possibility of a crash,” he said.

William, who is second in the line of succession , would be at risk. So would George, Charlotte, and Louis, who are third, fourth, and fifth in line to the throne.

RELATED: A Lip Reader Decoded What Kate Middleton Said to Prince Louis at the Jubilee Pageant

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

