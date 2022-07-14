Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles Home Is Nearly 100 Years Old

In addition to being one of the most talented musicians to ever do it, Taylor Swift has proven to be a shrewd investor, with her specialization being the real estate industry. Did you know that she owned her first home at only the age of 20? Quite an incredible achievement.

Taylor Swift owns a historical landmark

One of the properties Swift owns is a Beverly Hills home that was not so long ago designated a historical landmark, according to People . And there are valid reasons why the $25 million home was given this status.

For starters, Swift bought the house in 2015 from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn – the co-founder of Goldwyn Pictures (which later became MGM). It was originally built in 1934 and is in close proximity to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The mansion is an 11,000-square-foot, two-story brick house with amenities that would definitely attract celebrities of Swift’s caliber: It comes with four bedrooms, a guest suite, and a curved patio sitting area. Other features include a swimming pool, tennis court, tool shed, and a cabana.

In 2017, the “Wildest Dreams” singer took the liberty of renovating the home to restore it to its former glory. She hired the services of architect Monique Schenk, who clearly did an excellent job as the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission accepted Swift’s petition to have it made a local landmark.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said. He also thanked Swift and her team for restoring the home. Schenk also made it clear that the renovation team did not alter the more important elements, which is crucial in maintaining the status of any historic structure.

Some parts of the home that were refurbished were the columns in the pool, plaster molding on the staircases, the windows, and the wooding fencing. As per Curbed LA , this iconic home has hosted some equally iconic celebrities in the past, most notably Charlie Chaplin, Frank Capra, Marlene Dietrich, and Clarke Gable.

The LA house Swift sold

As the wise investor she is, Swift owned another property in Beverly Hills, which she sold in 2020 to a fashion heir by the name of Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, Digs reports. She acquired the home back in 2013 for $3.5 million and sold it for $4 million.

This traditional estate screams affluence and comfort, thanks to its modern amenities: It has three bedrooms, a guest house, and a tennis court. It also has 28,000 square feet of living space with a master suite, two bedrooms, an office, and a fireplace. Once outside, you’ll see vine-covered arbors, an outdoor fireplace, and a stone path that accentuates the beautiful landscape.

Taylor Swift’s impressive real estate portfolio

With a net worth of around $400 million, Swift can afford to have multiple homes across the country. It is, therefore, not so surprising that her real estate investments amount to a whopping $81 million. After selling her two homes in Beverly Hills a while back, Swift remained with the $30 million worth home, the historical landmark discussed above.

Although she seems to have a preference for LA, Swift has talked about how big cities can be overwhelming for her, thanks to the paparazzi being all over and denying her the peace she really craves. She once told Camels and Chocolate that she has to be very cautious with what she wears while in LA or New York because she somehow can’t seem to hide from cameras.

Despite her mixed feelings about city life, she also owns an apartment in New York City . Interestingly, she purchased two neighboring penthouse apartments and reconstructed them to make a single home. The property comes with 10 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms. Still in Tribeca in NYC, Swift owns another unit in the same apartment as the penthouse, and not far from the location, she has a 100-year-old townhouse.

Her beachside estate in Rhode Island comes in handy during summers and vacations or when she wants to throw parties with friends. The has seen high-profile visitors like Ed Sheeran and Blake Lively.

