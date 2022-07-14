ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles Home Is Nearly 100 Years Old

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In addition to being one of the most talented musicians to ever do it, Taylor Swift has proven to be a shrewd investor, with her specialization being the real estate industry. Did you know that she owned her first home at only the age of 20? Quite an incredible achievement.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift owns a historical landmark

One of the properties Swift owns is a Beverly Hills home that was not so long ago designated a historical landmark, according to People . And there are valid reasons why the $25 million home was given this status.

For starters, Swift bought the house in 2015 from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn – the co-founder of Goldwyn Pictures (which later became MGM). It was originally built in 1934 and is in close proximity to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The mansion is an 11,000-square-foot, two-story brick house with amenities that would definitely attract celebrities of Swift’s caliber: It comes with four bedrooms, a guest suite, and a curved patio sitting area. Other features include a swimming pool, tennis court, tool shed, and a cabana.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XnbCSboujF4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In 2017, the “Wildest Dreams” singer took the liberty of renovating the home to restore it to its former glory. She hired the services of architect Monique Schenk, who clearly did an excellent job as the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission accepted Swift’s petition to have it made a local landmark.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said. He also thanked Swift and her team for restoring the home. Schenk also made it clear that the renovation team did not alter the more important elements, which is crucial in maintaining the status of any historic structure.

Some parts of the home that were refurbished were the columns in the pool, plaster molding on the staircases, the windows, and the wooding fencing. As per Curbed LA , this iconic home has hosted some equally iconic celebrities in the past, most notably Charlie Chaplin, Frank Capra, Marlene Dietrich, and Clarke Gable.

The LA house Swift sold

As the wise investor she is, Swift owned another property in Beverly Hills, which she sold in 2020 to a fashion heir by the name of Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, Digs reports. She acquired the home back in 2013 for $3.5 million and sold it for $4 million.

This traditional estate screams affluence and comfort, thanks to its modern amenities: It has three bedrooms, a guest house, and a tennis court. It also has 28,000 square feet of living space with a master suite, two bedrooms, an office, and a fireplace. Once outside, you’ll see vine-covered arbors, an outdoor fireplace, and a stone path that accentuates the beautiful landscape.

Taylor Swift’s impressive real estate portfolio

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3u7Jlbaw6F4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

With a net worth of around $400 million, Swift can afford to have multiple homes across the country. It is, therefore, not so surprising that her real estate investments amount to a whopping $81 million. After selling her two homes in Beverly Hills a while back, Swift remained with the $30 million worth home, the historical landmark discussed above.

Although she seems to have a preference for LA, Swift has talked about how big cities can be overwhelming for her, thanks to the paparazzi being all over and denying her the peace she really craves.  She once told Camels and Chocolate that she has to be very cautious with what she wears while in LA or New York because she somehow can’t seem to hide from cameras.

Despite her mixed feelings about city life, she also owns an apartment in New York City . Interestingly, she purchased two neighboring penthouse apartments and reconstructed them to make a single home. The property comes with 10 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms. Still in Tribeca in NYC, Swift owns another unit in the same apartment as the penthouse, and not far from the location, she has a 100-year-old townhouse.

Her beachside estate in Rhode Island comes in handy during summers and vacations or when she wants to throw parties with friends. The has seen high-profile visitors like Ed Sheeran and Blake Lively.

RELATED: A Source Provides An Inside Look At Taylor Swift’s Quiet Life With Joe Alwyn In London

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Cute Coffee Date While Out in London

Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Seen on Coffee Date in London. A coffee date never goes out of style. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted drinking iced coffee while strolling through a park in London on July 14, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For the outing, the "All Too Well" singer and Conversations With Friends actor kept it casual yet chic in shorts, baseball caps and sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Charlie Chaplin
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#New York City#Mgm#The Beverly Hills Hotel
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

142K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy