St. Johns County FL — Algae that can make people sick is in bloom at Racy Point in the St. Johns River, just north of Hastings. Officials from the Florida Department of Health advise residents and visitors to avoid the water where blue-green algae is present. The health alert is based on a water sample taken on July 13th. This kind of algae contains a harmful cyanotoxin, which can cause rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, and respiratory irritation for humans and animals, according to the FDOH. These types of algae blooms have a bluish, bright green color, may have frothy surface foam, and can smell like rotting plants.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO