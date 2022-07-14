Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families. The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49. Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking,...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is National Get Out of the House Day, and there are several freebies that parents and caregivers should know about. Palm Beach Zoo is a great option on a hot and humid day, along with the winding shaded pathways there is the splash pad.
Cheap Eats are subjective. It’s not just about finding the best price for an item; it’s about finding a fair price based on the quality of said item. With that said, our next stop is Lake Park Diner. And trust us when we say, nothing that comes to your mind with the word “diner” can be associated with this one. This is an eatery for the modern world.
PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is celebrating Christmas in July with "Giving Trees" at three locations. Shoppers can pull a tag off one of the trees that lists specific needs (from pet supplies to medical procedures) and donate that item and place it under the tree.
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. You may catch a rewritten press release on those other real estate sites but not in The Palm Beach Post where veteran scoop-getter Alexandra Clough has more sources than there are Birkin bags at Ta-boo on a Friday night.
Lettuce Entertain You restaurant group will be opening an RPM Italian restaurant at Phillips Point in West Palm Beach. In a post on their website, Lettuce Entertain You has announced that they will be opening an RPM Italian restaurant with “outdoor dining options including an 8,000 square foot outdoor terrace, a lively outdoor bar and lounge, and waterfront views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Island of Palm Beach.”
Over 150 dead roaches discovered in almost every part of the restaurant and 30 rodent droppings shut down a restaurant in Sunrise last week, one of four that inspectors were forced to close due to numerous violations. A Denny’s in Tamarac, Rob’s Bageland in Tamarac, Chela’s Mexican Food & Bar...
The Home in Delray Beach, an incredible custom Palermo Model in one of Palm Beach County’s most desirable communities with an active clubhouse is now available for sale. This home located at 16804 Couture Ct, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Seth Mittleman (Phone: 561-350-8048) at Re/Max Direct for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
The Home in Boca Raton, a beautifully elegant estate in the prestigious Grand Lake Estates section of The Oaks combining sophistication and functional elegance is now available for sale. This home located at 17518 Grand Este Way, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Vincent Monteleone (Phone: 917-697-5096) & Senada Adzem (Phone: 561-322-8208) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Join Café Boulud Palm Beach this summer, one of Palm Beach’s most coveted, fine dining establishments, to experience the delights of the season with a select, five-course Chef’s Tasting menu. The ever-changing menu is available for dinner and reflects the chef’s evolving creations that are French centric and locally sourced with seasonal ingredients.
The real estate market for Florida apartments to rent has been on the radar for so many people moving to the area. It's been extremely difficult for many to find something affordable, but there is one city where you can get a decent size for cheap. A recent study by...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman called Contact 5 after falling for a home improvement scam on the Nextdoor app. "After he did the demo, he disappeared on me," Robin DeLuca told WPTV. She's talking about a contractor who she found on the app to have her...
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Inflation is wreaking havoc on the wallets of people all across the United States and taking a toll on small businesses too. One Coral Springs restaurant is going viral on social media for their solution: an eight percent inflation fee added on to every bill.
The Home in Jupiter, an amazing estate with wonderful outdoor spaces overlooking a large lake and the 3rd hole of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 438 Red Hawk Dr, Jupiter, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Jupiter.
FATAL CRASH NEAR CONGRESS. ALL SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED AS OF 6 A.M. TUESDAY. UPDATE: 10:44 a.m: Florida Highway Patrol just released preliminary information. Read the update here. We note the official crash location has moved into Delray Beach, just south of Linton Boulevard. It was originally noted as the area of Congress which is Boca Raton.
South Florida and the Florida Keys was well represented in a new list of the 100 Best Hotels in the World, with three hotels in the Sunshine State making the list, including one in the Top 20 hotels in the world. The White Elephant Hotel in Palm Beach was ranked...
Hollywood, Florida, is not your typical beach town. Located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, this charming beach town features turquoise waters, palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches (in fact, it’s a Blue Wave Beach that certifies it among the nation’s cleanest and safest). With a population of over 100,000 people, Hollywood is a bustling Florida city. And one of the best places to go on any trip to Hollywood is the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.
Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.
Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a ...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead after a domestic dispute at the Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police responded to a welfare check at the condominium after a 911 call said there was blood seeping from inside the home. The first officers on the scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman—no age available yet on the last victim.
