ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever. The cash option payout will be $276 million. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

July 17 is National Ice Cream Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - July 17 is the day dedicated to ice cream all over the U.S. Here are a few ways ice cream shops in the Greater Cincinnati-Area are celebrating:. In honor of the Cincinnati-based ice cream company’s 152nd Birthday, Graeter’s is offering $1.52 cones throughout the month of July if you have the app.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Twin actors star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails’

MASON, Ohio — Twin 13-year-old brothers Kayde and Liam Keffer are calling Ohio home for the summer as they star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails.’. This young performer at Kings Island isn’t one of a kind. In fact, he’s got a twin brother who he shares the starring role with.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 29

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and selling real-estate in the Tri-State area.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
City
California, OH
State
Illinois State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Model T Ford cars on streets of region all week

Club bringing more than 230 vintage vehicles to Hamilton and region as part of tour. A Model T Tour hosted by Model T Ford Club International kicks off this weekend at Spooky Nook Champion Mill — the first public event hosted at the new mega-complex in Hamilton. During the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Date for BBB draws near

Excitement is building as the date for The Augusta Distillery presents ACEHA’s Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass approaches. The Aug . 6 event, at the Augusta Community Center, will benefit Augusta College Echo Hall Association’s efforts to save Echo Hall for use as a museum and event space for the community and marks Augusta Distillery’s first year as presenting sponsor.
AUGUSTA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Malibu Barbie Truck coming to Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Come on Barbie, let's go party!. Next month, a Malibu Barbie Pop-Truck will be parked at the Kenwood Towne Center near the Cheesecake Factory. Barbie fans will be able to check out an all-new limited edition 70s-inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. Shoppers will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 200 years of Jewish heritage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center, along with the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center are hosting a day to recognize Jewish heritage in Cincinnati on July 17. According to the museum center, Our Shared Story: 200 Years of Jewish Cincinnati exhibition has a wide variety of...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WRTV

Seymour woman becomes part of Kings Island history

CINCINNATI — An Indiana woman unknowingly became part of history when visiting King Island in Cincinnati. 23-year-old Grace Timmons of Seymour became the 20,000,000th rider of the Diamondback roller coaster. The Diamondback roller coaster opened in 2009. It features a 23-story drop and it can reach speeds of up...
SEYMOUR, IN
cincinnatirefined.com

Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's

Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Bacon, Bourbon, Brew 2022 - MeetNKY. Thursday, July 14 - Sunday, July 17. 12:00pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE in need of dog food

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE could run out of dog food by Monday due to shipping problems and problems with capacity at their shelter. Ray Anderson with the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter says that the issue is from a delayed order for about 200 dogs. “We have a regular...
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these local shops

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet treat!. If you're looking to celebrate today with some sweet treats here is a list of all the shops offering discounted or free scoops in honor of the holiday. Graeter's Ice Cream. In honor...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox47News

Mirror in storage at Ohio museum reveals secret 50 years later

CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy