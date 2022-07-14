ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, MI

Out to Lunch with Tori: Sanford Lake Bar and Grill

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sometimes, you have to be willing to journey a little off the beaten path to find a good meal. One restaurant that’s certainly worth the trip is Sanford Lake Bar and Grill. Located just north of the...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

What's Happening — July 18, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A John Pratt Mosaic House tour is set for 1-3 p.m. at Creative 360. The John...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Crossroads Car Show in Reed City raises over $8,000

REED CITY — The Betten Baker Veterans Memorial Park Car Show sponsored by Crossroads Car Club in downtown Reed City was a successful event with close to 80 cars of all different types lining the street this weekend and over 500 spectators viewing the classic cars on show. The...
REED CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids accepts bid for mill and fill of Spring, Chestnut streets

BIG RAPIDS — The city of Big Rapids continues its work to improve city streets with Spring and Chestnut slated for repairs this summer. The Big Rapids city commission accepted a bid from Reith-Riley construction in the amount of $87,950 for mill and fill work on the two streets during its meeting this week.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Midland, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Sanford, MI
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Midland, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Sanford, MI
Lifestyle
Midland Daily News

Eastlawn development plans inch closer to Midland housing project

This proposal passed, among other items of regular business, were approved on Monday. Last summer, the district and community partners began the outreach process to connect with the public, which prompted some concerns over the home-values in the surrounding neighborhood. The site is located near 115 Eastlawn Drive, where the Eastlawn Elementary was constructed in 1947. The school was demolished by MPS as part of a district-wide modernization and facility realignment in 2020.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Mecosta County 4-H senior used her 15 years to give back

BIG RAPIDS — Being able to learn with your peers and give back has allowed Kelsei Rushmore to flourish in the Mecosta County 4-H program. Rushmore has been a longtime member of the 4-H program in Mecosta County. Starting in the program 15 years ago, Rushmore has been able to show almost every animal except poultry at the Mecosta County Fair. This ranges from cattle to rabbits, and everything in between.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Mark Juengel will be missed as great coach, educator

Over the past few months, I've written stories on a number of local coaches who have resigned their positions, including some pretty high-profile ones such as longtime Midland High boys' basketball coach Eric Krause and longtime Bullock Creek girls' basketball coach Justin Freeland. There was another recent resignation that you may have missed and which has not been as widely publicized - although, in my opinion, it is equally significant. My friend Mark Juengel retired from Midland Public Schools recently after 30-plus years as a math teacher and coach at Jefferson Middle School, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will be greatly missed by students and student-athletes alike. Obviously, I am biased when I talk about Mark, but I'm confident that I can speak for a whole heck of a lot of folks who have been positively impacted by him over the years when I say that Mark's retirement will leave a void that will be awfully difficult to fill.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Food#Sanford Lake#Lake Whitefish#Food Drink#Bar Info#Restaurant Info
Midland Daily News

Sheriff: Teens caught with stolen items, marijuana

Four juveniles from the Thumb were caught with property allegedly stolen during a break-in at a Bay Port store early Tuesday morning. The teens, all 17 years old, were riding in an older Buick when they were stopped for an equipment violation entering Caseville on M-25 by Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Keenan McGrath around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BAY PORT, MI
Midland Daily News

Superintendent confident in Morley Stanwood's preparation for 2022-23

MORLEY — At its monthly board meeting, the Morley Stanwood Community Schools board of education discussed campus policies, staffing and a handful of other concerns the district is looking to address prior to the start of the school year. During a workshop session prior to the regular meeting, the...
MORLEY, MI
Midland Daily News

Meceola Tech graduates 11 from corrections program

MECOSTA — The Meceola Tech Corrections Academy recently commemorated graduating 11 students from its program. Meceola Tech Corrections Academy began June 1 and they completed the academy June 28. The academy was facilitated by four instructors and had 11 students enrolled from Mecosta, Isabella, Clare, Montcalm and Berrien County...
MECOSTA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Midland Daily News

Thank you for column on Glenn's campaign tactics

Thank you for your courage in writing the July 14 column regarding Annette Glenn’s campaign tactics. I hope that by pointing to the basic facts and calling her out on her lies, all candidates will be challenged to engage in honest debate, focused on the issues of concern to their constituents.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy