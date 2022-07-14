Out to Lunch with Tori: Sanford Lake Bar and Grill

Over the past few months, I've written stories on a number of local coaches who have resigned their positions, including some pretty high-profile ones such as longtime Midland High boys' basketball coach Eric Krause and longtime Bullock Creek girls' basketball coach Justin Freeland. There was another recent resignation that you may have missed and which has not been as widely publicized - although, in my opinion, it is equally significant. My friend Mark Juengel retired from Midland Public Schools recently after 30-plus years as a math teacher and coach at Jefferson Middle School, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will be greatly missed by students and student-athletes alike. Obviously, I am biased when I talk about Mark, but I'm confident that I can speak for a whole heck of a lot of folks who have been positively impacted by him over the years when I say that Mark's retirement will leave a void that will be awfully difficult to fill.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO