ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC Studios Showcase Moves from Liverpool to London in 2023

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVEkS_0gfFOgE300

Click here to read the full article.

BBC Studios is migrating its flagship Showcase event in 2023 from Liverpool in the north of England down to London. The event, which returns in person for the first time since February 2020, leaves Liverpool’s iconic waterfront after nine years.

Showcase will take place from Feb. 27-28 — a reduced event from years past, when the confab ran for about four days.

BBC Studios, the powerhouse U.K. producer and distributor, has said the London Showcase event will have a “fresh focus on upstream creative projects from across its range of production houses, labels and partners.”

The move from Liverpool is not surprising, and has been widely speculated in recent years as the week-long U.K. Screenings event by international distributors in London has grown.

In pre-pandemic years, broadcasters and streamers would fly to the U.K. from all over the world to attend the BBC Studios Showcase, a glamorous multi-day event in Liverpool at the tail end of winter. There, the Beeb offered exclusive previews of its latest shows and formats, served alongside a dinner show featuring such musical guests as Nile Rodgers and Fatboy Slim.

After being wined and dined, these buyers would then travel by train down to London, where they’d have meetings with other international TV distributors, such as Fremantle, ITV Studios and Warner Bros., which over the years began setting up snazzy presentations of their own — a week of activities that became known as U.K. Screenings.

The Screenings have become so big, however, that it’s felt slightly odd to have international buyers head up to Liverpool — a two-hour train journey from London — for just one distributor, only to then return to the capital for the rest of their meetings.

Next year will be the first year that Showcase has been staged in London.

The BBC event began life in the Old Ship in Brighton in 1976 when 25 European buyers convened at the old seafront hotel to watch classic BBC shows like “Fawlty Towers,” “The Good Life” and “Doctor Who.” During the 1980s, the event moved around Sussex, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Bristol, Stratford-Upon-Avon and Harrogate before returning to Brighton and then, in 2012, finding a new home at Liverpool’s ACC.

Of Showcase’s association with Liverpool, Louise McNab, director of content sales at BBC Studios, said the company owes “all at the ACC and the city of Liverpool a huge debt of gratitude for hosting us for many memorable years. The welcome we received was unparalleled and we had some wonderful times that will live long in the memory. I’d like to thank everyone involved for the part they played.”

The 2023 event in London will also feature BBC Studios’ international production and formats teams.

Further details about Showcase will be announced in the forthcoming months.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Executive Lindsay Salt Gets Top Drama Job at BBC

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has poached well-respected scripted executive Lindsay Salt from Netflix, to serve as the public broadcaster’s new director of drama — one of the most high-profile jobs in British television. Salt — who commissioned Netflix shows such as the forthcoming “One Day” and “Half Bad” — replaces Piers Wenger, who left the BBC to oversee the international film and TV slate for Hollywood indie studio A24 alongside BBC Films boss Rose Garnett. Salt’s hire is a major coup for the BBC and marks an especially rare occasion where a U.K. public broadcaster has lured...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Boris Johnson Documentary Series Set at Channel 4

As the race to choose his successor heats up, broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed plans for a documentary series on outgoing U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson. The four-part series, with the working title “Boris,” will feature hour-long episodes, which, “through a combination of rare archive footage and with access to those with intimate knowledge of Johnson over the years… will hear from both his friends and enemies to reveal his true persona,” according to Channel 4. It will explore how the seeds of political rivalry began in the corridors of Eton where Johnson beat former prime minister David Cameron to the role of school captain, his campaign for becoming student president at Oxford, going on to examining his rise to power, from becoming mayor of London to U.K. prime minister.
WORLD
Variety

Docuseries ‘Tower Block of Commons’ Was Not Faked, Say Sky Studios-Backed Love Productions, Channel 4

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and Comcast-owned TV production company Love Productions have hit back against the British culture minister’s claims that a 2010 docuseries, “Tower Block of Commons,” was faked. “Neither Love Productions’ investigation nor Channel 4’s internal inquiries revealed any evidence to support the allegations made...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Peacemaker’ Among HBO Max Shows Premiering on Amazon Prime Video India – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. STREAMING While HBO Max is yet to debut in the territory, 11 original series and 10 features from the streamer are bowing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India across July and August. The slate includes comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Comics adaptation “Peacemaker,” created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena; “And Just Like That…,” the next chapter of the Sex and the City franchise; the new “Gossip Girl,” an extension of the original pop culture classic series; and “Doom Patrol” that reimagines a group of DC superheroes. The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nile Rodgers
Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rules Again With $46 Million as ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Beats Expectations

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” managed to fend off three new nationwide releases to remain the No. 1 movie in North America. Though ticket sales for “Thor” cratered in its second weekend, falling by 68% to $46 million from 4,375 theaters, the latest installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe easily towered over a trio of newcomers: Sony’s literary adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Paramount’s animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and the Focus Features period drama “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” After 10 days on the big screen, “Love and Thunder” has...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Studios#England#U K Screenings#Beeb#Fremantle#Itv Studios
Variety

L.A.’s Historic Tail ‘o the Pup Hot Dog Stand, Seen in Dozens of Shows, Re-Opens in WeHo

Click here to read the full article. From “Columbo,” “The Muppets” and “The Rockford Files” to “L.A. Story,” L.A.’s famous Tail ‘o the Pup hot dog stand has been part of the city’s cinematic history ever since it opened in 1946. In fact, the year it opened, Variety mentioned the spot in a column, saying “Tail o’ the Pup, the fancy hotdog stand, now has a $1 frankfurter. With caviar!” There’s currently no caviar on the the dogs, but the new menu has something for everyone — classic dogs topped with bacon, jalapeno, sauerkraut and more; gluten-free corndogs, veggie dogs and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Killing’ Set For Arabic Remake on MBC’s Shahid VIP Streamer

Danish TV hit “The Killing,” which was remade by AMC in the U.S., just got an Arabic adaptation on Dubai-based MBC Group’s Shahid VIP streaming service. The new Shahid original, which will drop today on Shahid and is titled “Monataf Khater,” shifts the setting from rainy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo. It is directed by Al Sadeer Al Massoud (“Qaid Majhol”) with Hossam Habbib serving as cinematographer.
TV SERIES
Reuters

Britain to work with Japan on new fighter jet programme

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was collaborating with Japan and existing partner Italy on its next-generation fighter jet programme, with joint concept analysis expected to lead to decisions on deeper partnerships by the end of the year.
WORLD
Variety

The Weeknd Dazzles Philadelphia With High-Tech ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Opener: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to imagine that an intensely theatrical performer like the Weeknd — whose videos, concerts, 2021 Super Bowl Halftime performance and lyrics are loaded with vibrant, at times disturbing imagery — would launch his first-ever stadium tour without spectacle. And thankfully, after several  incidents of unwanted drama — including two Covid-related delays, the postponement of the tour’s intended opening date in Toronto last weekend due to a Canada-wide wireless outage, and original opening act Doja Cat dropping out due to tonsil surgery — for the belated first night of his “After Hours Til...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

The Best Fashion Steals to Snag at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here, and as always the retailer is churning out some of the best deals of the year on designer brands. You might want to clear out your closet because it’s unlikely you’ll make your out of their website without a full shopping cart full of goods…and we won’t blame you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Paws of Fury’ Directors Discuss ‘Blazing Saddles’ Inspiration and Working With Mel Brooks

Click here to read the full article. In 1974, Mel Brooks’ Western comedy “Blazing Saddles” shook up the game, sending up themes of racism that were pervasive in Hollywood, the Western genre and American culture as a whole. Now, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is attempting to keep its legacy alive in a fresh new story for a family audience. “You know, it’s inspired by [‘Blazing Saddles’],” Rob Minkoff, director of the new film, told Variety. “Then it became a fable. Because it wasn’t originally intended to be a fable, but that was actually my contribution — which was that we...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Star Lesley Manville on Playing Against Type and Wearing Dior Dresses

Click here to read the full article. As the title character of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Lesley Manville charms nearly everyone she encounters: homeless men on the streets of Paris, the heads of the Dior fashion house (including Christian Dior himself), models, dressmakers and racehorse track operators. Even the more snobbish people she encounters eventually find themselves taken in by Ada, a kindhearted but tough English cleaning lady who — following the devastating news that her missing-in-action husband has been declared dead by the British army — makes it her life’s mission to acquire a Dior dress and live...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Julianne Moore to Head Venice Jury Also Comprising Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro

Julianne Moore will preside over the main jury of the Venice Film Festival’s upcoming 79th edition. The Oscar-winning U.S. actor, who most recently starred in A24’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” directed by Jesse Eisenberg, and will next appear in Benjamin Caron-directed “Sharper,” alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow, also from A24, is a longtime Venice regular.
MOVIES
Variety

Film Tech Pioneer Jean-Marie Lavalou Dies at 76

Click here to read the full article. Jean-Marie Lavalou, co-inventor the world’s first remote-control camera system, which gave birth to more fluid crane shots and a new world of creative possibilities for motion pictures, passed away in Paris on July 15. He was 76. The cause was a stroke, according to Lavalou’s former business partner Adam Samuelson. Born into a well known family of camembert cheese makers in Normandie, Lavalou’s career took its tech twist when he met inventor-partner Alain Masseron. In the 1970s, the duo devised unique camera movements while making a film inside a submarine during their national service in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy