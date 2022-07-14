ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Remembering a hero: Hershel 'Woody' Williams lies in honor at US Capitol

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — The nation honored a hero on Thursday as West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, who died at 98 and was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Williams body arrived at...

wchstv.com

Hinton News

Treasurer Moore unveils new ‘West Virginia Cash Now’ automated unclaimed property program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced a new, automated system for sending unclaimed property to its rightful owners has officially launched and plans to send nearly $4.6 million in checks to verified recipients – without the need for those individuals to file paperwork with his Office. The new program, titled “West Virginia Cash Now,” has officially launched online at WVCashNow.com. “We’re excited to announce this new process for automatically returning unclaimed money to its rightful owners, bypassing the need to file paperwork with our Office to claim it,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one of the many ways...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s criminal abortion law goes to court

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, which could be responsible for applying criminal penalties under West Virginia’s revived felony abortion law from the 1800s, says in a court filing that it is confident the governor and legislators will clarify state policy. There are no current or specific plans by...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
eenews.net

Washington set to be 2nd East Coast city with gas ban

Washington, D.C., is expected to become the second East Coast city to ban fossil fuel boilers and water heaters in most new buildings, following the unanimous approval of two bills by the City Council this week that are supported by the mayor. When the bills are enacted, the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTAP

97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The State Fair of West Virginia has been a staple of summer fun for generations. The event draws in tens of thousands of visitors each year, welcoming them from across the state and around the region. But while the values of the fair remain the same,...
FAIRLEA, WV
wfxrtv.com

Top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia

(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal, and rock. Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia.
MUSIC
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related hospitalizations, active cases drop in West Virginia on Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Virus-related hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases dropped in West Virginia on Monday. The state’s hospitalization total decreased by eight to 303 on Monday, including 32 people in intensive care (down six) and 10 people on ventilators (up three), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audubonva.org

Free trees for communities

As community associations around Northern Virginia ramp up their native tree planting efforts, they are looking around to find ways to make it affordable. Burke Centre resident Craig Willett has solved that problem for his neighbors: all they have to do is fill out a simple form to get a free tree. A member of Burke Centre Conservancy’s volunteer Open Space Committee, Craig has organized a system both for private property and for common land. On private land, residents pick up seedlings from Craig’s house and plant them themselves. On common land, the Trustees of the various clusters put in a request, and Craig and his colleagues will install trees or shrubs either to replace ones that have died or to reforest open areas. You can see him pictured here with fellow volunteer Mike Hathaway, in red.
BURKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia 46th in nation in share of electric cars

(iSeeCars) – Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers have also announced aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.
GAS PRICE
Franklin News Post

Editorial: The 'divisive' story of the founder of Virginia's public education system

Virginia’s public school system was born 152 years ago this month. “Be it enacted by the General Assembly that there shall be established and maintained in this state a uniform system of public schools,” reads the act approved July 11, 1870. “The public free school system shall be administered by the following authorities, to wit: a Board of Education, a Superintendent of Public Instruction, county superintendents of schools, and district school trustees.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Must have foods in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — No surprise, West Virginia’s must-have food is its famous pepperoni roll. “France has the croissant. West Virginia? The pepperoni roll,” said Food & Wine, which determined the must-have food in every state. While some states were given widespread dishes as their must-have food, West Virginia’s is a local favorite and piece of state history.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns of price gouging

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While speaking on the State of Emergency due to severe flooding in Southern West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns of price gouging. Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency for McDowell County on Thursday, July 14, 2022. “I’m very concerned by the pictures,...
ECONOMY
WTKR News 3

Virginia Department of Forestry: Invasive tree-killing insect found in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Holtzman Corp. celebrates 50 years in business

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a small business in Mount Jackson has now grown along the East Coast. “We’ve grown and grown,” Bill Holtzman, founder of Holtzman Corp said. “We started with five people. Now, we have 390 and so we’ve grown a lot and we’re still growing at a pretty rapid pace.”
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
WBOY 12 News

Free things to do in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

