Williamsport, Pa. — The owners of Pine Square in Williamsport are hoping to secure a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RCAP) grant they'll put toward what they say are needed renovations. Application for the state funds opens on July 25. Pine Square, with its eateries — the Brickyard, the Stonehouse, and Sprinkled Sweet — with its strings of lights, fountain, stage for bands, and festive outdoor atmosphere is perhaps one of the city's more popular attractions. It's a vibrant focal point in the downtown. ...

