Summit Rooftop and Lounge

Panoramic skyline views, natural light galore and a life of luxury—all things you can experience if you live in one of Austin’s famous downtown high rises.Take a look inside these three condos that are on the market now.98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Unit 2503 | $1,350,000This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom Four Seasons home comes complete with a rare oversized balcony–a could-be “second living room” that stretches to the bedroom–and views of the Austin skyline. Built in 2010, the condo has modern features throughout its 1,060-square-foot floor plan and offers special perks for being a top-floor resident: concierge, valet parking, the rooftop pool,...
