Summit Rooftop and Lounge

Remember the good old days of videogames? You and your friends huddled around a tiny CRT TV kicking each other in Street Fighter, battling Bowser in Super Mario Bros, or blasting demons in Doom. Modern videogames offer best in class visuals and expansive experiences. But there’s nothing quite like blowing into a cartridge, slamming it into a console, and enjoying the simple games of time gone by. If that description triggered even the smallest twang of nostalgia, dive deep into the feels at Classic Game Fest 2022 at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you’re an NES junkie or an Atari nerd, there’s something for everyone to remember and enjoy.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO