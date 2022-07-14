ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Summit Rooftop and Lounge

By SUMMIT ROOFTOP PRESENTS:
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin's favorite rooftop lounge featuring a...

fox7austin.com

List of fun things to do on hot summer days in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin experienced its hottest week on record this July, and temperatures are not expected to lower any time soon. The city offers countless ways to beat the heat while having some fun. Check out FOX 7 Austin's list of fun things to do and places to cool...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Views for days: Take a peek at these downtown dream condos

Panoramic skyline views, natural light galore and a life of luxury—all things you can experience if you live in one of Austin’s famous downtown high rises.Take a look inside these three condos that are on the market now.98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Unit 2503 | $1,350,000This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom Four Seasons home comes complete with a rare oversized balcony–a could-be “second living room” that stretches to the bedroom–and views of the Austin skyline. Built in 2010, the condo has modern features throughout its 1,060-square-foot floor plan and offers special perks for being a top-floor resident: concierge, valet parking, the rooftop pool,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pollo Campero coming to Southwest Austin

Pollo Campero plans to open in Southwest Austin in 2023. (Courtesy Civitarese Morgan Architecture) Work on Pollo Campero is expected to begin in January and be completed in June 2023. The Guatemalan-based chicken chain filed plans with the city June 30 to build a new restaurant at 3201 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 142, Austin. Construction is $2.1 million. https://us.campero.com.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Classic Game Fest 2022 in Austin: A Can’t Miss Celebration of Retro Videogames

Remember the good old days of videogames? You and your friends huddled around a tiny CRT TV kicking each other in Street Fighter, battling Bowser in Super Mario Bros, or blasting demons in Doom. Modern videogames offer best in class visuals and expansive experiences. But there’s nothing quite like blowing into a cartridge, slamming it into a console, and enjoying the simple games of time gone by. If that description triggered even the smallest twang of nostalgia, dive deep into the feels at Classic Game Fest 2022 at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you’re an NES junkie or an Atari nerd, there’s something for everyone to remember and enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

‘He was from another world’: The legacy of Texas rock musician Roky Erickson

This is the letter I’ve been waiting to write for over 50 years. It is one that is born out of the absolute love I have for your band, the 13th Floor Elevators, and how they gave me a life. That is not an exaggeration. When I saw the Elevators for the first time in early 1966, something happened inside me that had never happened before. …
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD holding another job fair for multiple department July 21

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting another job fair for multiple departments this week. AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring and all three offer:. Medical insurance. Personal and sick leave. Paid training. Texas Teachers Retirement. The job fair will take place Thursday, July...
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Record-setting heat forces business owner to make sudden changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may have been happy about a day without record-breaking heat. But, for one Central Texas woman it meant going back to work comfortably. The owner of a food truck in Killeen says the triple digit weather lately has forced her to temporarily shut down and change some hours.
KILLEEN, TX
torquenews.com

A Nice Clear Shot of Tesla Giga Texas’ Battery Cathode Plant Progress

In February of 2023, Tesla applied for a permit to extend Gigafactory Texas with a building to produce cathodes for battery production. The Giga Texas cathode plant will likely contribute to Tesla’s 4680 production plans in Austin. Now the Giga Texas cathode plant has come a long way. The...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austin gets its own Hollywood sign at 360 Bridge

Austin never looked more like Los Angeles as onlookers from the Pennybacker Bridge could see six white letters spelling out "Austin," similar to the iconic Hollywood sign, earlier this month.The DIY project was the work of YouTuber Blake Messick. In a YouTube video, he shares his process of making the letters and how he and his friends got it up a cliff. Since some say Austin is the Los Angeles of Texas, Messick took it upon himself to add a bit of LA. While not from California himself, Messick acknowledges locals are not fans of the Californian comparisons but said...
AUSTIN, TX

