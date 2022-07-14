Universal Flight Simulator

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
