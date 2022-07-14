ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Universal Flight Simulator

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Universal...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Bullet Quest

Sign In to follow. Follow Bullet Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Simulator#Universal Flight
Gamespot

Sonic Origins Fixes Are On The Way, Sega Confirms

Sega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline. "The team's been listening and is working on fixing...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Launches Exclusive Event For Inactive Players

Apex Legends Mobile made a splash when it launched in May, with over 15 million players pre-registering for the mobile version of Respawn Entertainment's popular battle royale. The game brought in $5 million and was the most downloaded game in 60 countries during its first week on the market. It has remained popular among mobile shooter fans since its release, but not everyone who logged in on launch day has kept up with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Survivor Pass: DESTON | PUBG

Survivor Pass: Deston is now available! Pick up yours and start unlocking new and unique skins for your trip to Deston!
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Warframe Dev Reveals New MMORPG, Soulframe, With Impressive First Trailer

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced a new game called Soulframe. Revealed as part of the developer's TennoCon 2022 event this weekend, Soulframe is a free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" that is now in early development. A cinematic teaser trailer was shown during TennoCon, and Digital Extremes says it means to invoke...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overpriced God of War: Ragnarok Special Edition Listings Are Flooding eBay

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok went up just hours ago and already grifters have loaded eBay with inflated listings, doubling or even almost tripling the standard price of the collector’s editions. For context, you can preorder three different versions of God of War: Ragnarok, all coming with different...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 31

Microsoft has announced a list of titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of the month. There are five more titles leaving the catalog on July 31, which are on top of the five that were removed July 15. Titles leaving July 31 include Dodgeball Academia, Katamari...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warframe Khora Prime Access Trailer

Prowl through the battlefield in search of hapless enemies to ensnare and strangle with Khora Prime’s razor-sharp metal wires. Call on her gleaming Kavat, Venari Prime, to protect and heal allies, or employ versatile weaponry like the Hystrix Prime to target your prey with deadly, elemental quills.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

See Halo Infinite's Campaign Co-Op In Action

After frequent delays since December 2021, campaign co-op is coming to Halo Infinite. A test flight for the feature begins soon, but in the meantime you can check out developers at 343 industries showing off the mode. The livestream was hosted by community director Brian Jarrard, campaign lead designer John...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead: How To Summon The Djimmi And Make The Game Much Easier

Cuphead's long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC upped the ante of an already legendarily challenging game. With a whole new Isle to contend with, including six of the toughest enemies in the game, it's never been harder to get to the credits with every boss defeated. In addition to the challenges posed, the DLC also introduced a ton of new tools at the player's disposal, including powerful weapons, charms, and even a brand new playable character. However, one of the strongest new additions isn't something you can buy at Porkrind's Emporium. Here's how to make your wish come true and double your HP with the Djimmi.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Street Fighter 2 Shaped The Console Wars

In the contentious console war between Nintendo and Sega's 16-bit systems, most of the attention was focused on the elements that the two warring factions directly controlled: the hardware and first-party games, and especially the dueling mascots, Mario and Sonic. But third-party support varied wildly at the time, with entire series like Final Fantasy pledging loyalty to just one of the two major competitors. And there was hardly any single game that made a bigger impact than Street Fighter 2. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the first Street Fighter 2 home release on the Super NES--a move that would shape the console competition, and the industry, for years to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VTubers Can Now Stream As An Apex Legends Character

If you've ever wanted to dip your toes into the world of VTubing, you can now do so using the official Apex Legends VTuber avatars released by Respawn Entertainment today. The avatars feature three legends--Bangalore, Mirage, and Octane--donning outfits based on the skins from Apex's anime-themed Gaiden event, which kicks off next week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

Loulace1989

Loulace1989 posted a message in the forum topic Comicvine Hunger Games Scenario 2022 - Ambush: Gaz vs. Zaheer and MCU Spider-Man (CLOSED). on the. I love playing these kinds of games having good graphics. I have played a lot of games in life having good graphics. These days I love playing casino classic at NZcasimile with my cousins. They are pl...
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Guess The Game Is A New Wordle/Framed-Style Challenge About Video Games

The Wordle phenomenon has hit video games trivia with GuessThe.Game. Like Framed or Heardle, it tasks players with identifying a media object with individual hints, which unlock with every guess. After six guesses, you’re out of luck. GuessThe.Game works similarly to Framed in that it displays progressively obvious visual...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Was June 2022's Best-Selling Game In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
NFL
Gamespot

Bungie Is Now Officially A PlayStation Studio

Much like a bungee cord, the path of Bungie has seen many dramatic changes. The company, having been independent for the last 15 years, is now officially part of the PlayStation family. The move, which was announced pending regulatory approval early this year and officially closed today, makes Bungie a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy