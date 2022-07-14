Universal Flight Simulator

Cuphead's long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC upped the ante of an already legendarily challenging game. With a whole new Isle to contend with, including six of the toughest enemies in the game, it's never been harder to get to the credits with every boss defeated. In addition to the challenges posed, the DLC also introduced a ton of new tools at the player's disposal, including powerful weapons, charms, and even a brand new playable character. However, one of the strongest new additions isn't something you can buy at Porkrind's Emporium. Here's how to make your wish come true and double your HP with the Djimmi.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO