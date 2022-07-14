Blytheville Man Arrested by MSHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quishon Brown was arrested again for violating bond conditions after first being arrested for setting a dog on fire. A dog, who was named Riona, was doused with gasoline and set on fire in June. WREG obtained a video of Riona running on fire as neighbors sprayed the dog with water. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered about 60 percent of her body.

