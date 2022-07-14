Blytheville Man Arrested by MSHP

The MSHP arrested two people late Saturday night in New Madrid County. 46 year old Adam Gadberry of Canalou was arrested on three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a probation/parole warrant. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail and is held with no bond.
A murder suspect is expected to be arraigned today in Pemiscot County. 23 year old Eddie Dewayne Hunt Jr. of Hayti Heights is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 23 year old Wayneasha Carter in Caruthersville on June 11. Hunt is held without bond in the...
JONESBORO, Ark. — A Jonesboro police officer died during training exercises on Sunday. Vincent Parks started employment with the Jonesboro Police Department on Jun. 15. After completing several weeks of in-house instructional training, he and other recruiting officers began their course work at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy located at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, police said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a Whitehaven shooting Sunday afternoon. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. This is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Parkway Village Sunday evening. At approximately 5:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
A Sikeston man was hurt late Friday afternoon when his pickup ran off US 61 south of Sikeston in New Madrid County and struck a ditch. According to the MSHP, 33 year old Thomas Gulledge was taken to Missouri Delta Hospital with minor injuries.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quishon Brown was arrested again for violating bond conditions after first being arrested for setting a dog on fire. A dog, who was named Riona, was doused with gasoline and set on fire in June. WREG obtained a video of Riona running on fire as neighbors sprayed the dog with water. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered about 60 percent of her body.
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lengthy murder investigation, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office obtained a secret indictment from the Dyer County Grand Jury for the men responsible for the 2018 slaying of Daronte V. Herbert. “This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full...
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community mourns the passing of Officer Cody Carter. According to Clay County Sherriff, Terry Miller, Carter died in a tragic incident Friday night. Carter served at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and was recently serving as an officer at the Piggott Police Department.
MARION, Ark. (WREG) –The Crittenden County Sheriff’s office is looking for a fugitive who jumped out of a moving vehicle while still in handcuffs Tuesday night. A bail bondsman, who did not want to be identified, said he had just picked up Cortez Brown, 25, from a liquor store off I-55, north of Marion, when Brown made a run for it.
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - After a lengthy police chase in Clarksdale, police captured and arrested a man wanted out of Memphis Thursday night. Clarksdale Police Department finally arrested Darnell Dye after he was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on Wednesday. The silver Toyota 4Runner came back as stolen and wanted by Memphis police. When officers got ready to approach, Dye sped away in the stolen car, eventually abandoning it and escaping on foot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juanyai Walls was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of two February 2018 shooting deaths and robberies, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Walls and several Piru Bloods gang members agreed to meet with Devonte Taylor, 19, and Jereme Jones, 19, with plans to rob two rifles from […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in Dyer County, Tennessee, was reportedly captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was captured in the 300 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted for first-degree murder in Dyer County has been found out of state. U.S. Marshals say that 25-year-old Deshawn Gorman was found in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. Marshals say the Gorman was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of a shoot-out in the Glenview neighborhood. Memphis Police say shots were fired in the 1100 block of South Willett Street on Tuesday. The bullets reportedly damaged property in the area, but no one was injured. Ronald Stanfield says his friend’s house was hit. “She called me […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Beale Street that left one man dead and two men injured. Memphis Police say officers heard several shots while they were working detail on Beale Street between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street on April 10 around 2 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning. Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square. The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis police say a pair of car burglars stole around $4,200 worth of belongings from four different vehicles in an East Memphis neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Officer said they found Rebecca Thompson, 25, hiding in some bushes at Leonora and Verosa with most of the stolen items and are still looking for […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Memphis apartment Sunday evening. The fire department responded to an apartment fire on South Orleans Street near St. Paul Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The fire department has not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. This […]
Comments / 0