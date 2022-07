Danny Whiteley has devoted a large chunk of his life to public service in Butler County and Southeast Missouri. His law enforcement career began in 1972 as a reserve deputy through the Butler County, Ripley County and Scott County sheriff’s departments, and he has spent the past 22-plus years leading the Poplar Bluff Police Department. He also has been a key player with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

