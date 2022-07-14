ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

One PBC School Board Race Will Be Decided August 23 With Only 2 Candidates

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389MLo_0gfFLvKL00
Photo : Getty Images

There are only two candidates in the race for Palm Beach County School Board, District 4. That means it will be decided on August 23rd, unlike the other school board races where there will likely be a second vote in November.

The incumbent is School Board member Erica Whitfield who says she'd give the board a "B" grade for its handling of the pandemic.

"I think we did better than many organizations, but I still think families were upset. They felt unheard during that time so I don't think that I can give us an A."

Whitfield defends the board's move to defy state orders regarding giving parents the option on whether their kids wore masks.

"We knew the fact that if we did not require masks in our schools we would lose a lot of our teachers. They had already said that they were gonna leave. They would not come back. They would not work in our buildings if the kids were not masked. They were very afraid."

It's something her challenger, Angelique Contreras, has been very outspoken about.

She showed up at several school board meetings, where she's also been vocal about the use of the word "equity" in the school district's mission statement.

"So our school district mission is equity-embedded. We also hired a chief equity officer (Keith Oswald), which makes $205,000 a year to promote the diversity, equity and inclusion within our school district."

Contreras wants to abolish that position and get the word out of the mission statement. Her family is from Cuba and she blames "equity" for what she calls the "plague" that country fell to.

Contreras calls herself passionate about the following:

"I believe that a child's education should be free of anti-American concepts such as the promotion of equity instead of our constitutionally-guaranteed right to equality."

We asked Whitfield if Critical Race Theory has been in local classrooms.

"No, there's no CRT being taught in our schools. There is some questions about very very small instances of maybe a teacher said something but even most of the examples that people come up with when they try to point to CRT in our schools are from out of state, they're from other areas."

Whitfield has been on the record as being against the Parental Rights in Education law. She says nobody was ever teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and the legislation sent the wrong message to some students.

"I feel like that 'Don't Say Gay' moniker that got added to it was also inappropriate and I feel like one of the things that really happened when that happened is that the students in the LGBT community felt very scared and they felt like they were being attacked. And I'm a big supporter of the LGBT community. I always have been."

The moniker was a false nickname for the bill, which had nothing to do with saying the word "gay."

While Whitfield says it's her goal to be the most accessible school board member, Contreras says she has been anything but that.

"Because I'm willing to listen to the parents, the stakeholders and individuals that have felt unheard for the past eight years and underrepresented by Erica Whitfield."

The incumbent, meanwhile, accuses her challenger of being too political.

"As a school board member I have worked really hard to keep politics out of the school, just have a good education for every single person in the school system. I think that everybody deserves a good education, it doesn't matter which direction you lean."

Her challenger, however, says this is what she's all about.

"I'm passionate about ensuring that our children have an opportunity to develop to their fullest potential so that they may thrive as independent self-sufficient adults in our community."

Both candidates also speak about school safety in the audio players above.

Comments / 5

Related
NewsRadio WFLA

WATCH: Parkland School Shooter Sentencing Phase Underway

The sentencing phase of the convicted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter is underway. Nearly two-thousands witnesses could be called to the stand in the coming months, but lead prosecutor Michael Satz began setting the stage during opening statements saying, "I'm going to speak to you about the unspeakable... about this defendant's goal directive, planned, systematic murder."
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Election Local#School Safety#Pbc#Education Law
NewsRadio WFLA

Sentencing Trial For Nikolas Cruz Set To Begin Today

Emotions expected to be running high in a Broward courtroom this morning as the sentencing trial for confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz begins. Debbie Hixon who lost her husband Chris knows it will be challenging to be there, but she will attend the trial as much as she can. Cruz, who's now 23, has already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 massacre. The twelve jurors must decide if he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty which must be a unanimous decision.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsRadio WFLA

Rapper arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested and booked into a South Florida jail on Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after Florida Highway Patrol...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy