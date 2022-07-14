ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in north Austin crash Wednesday night

By Daniel Gravois
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says one person died in a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin Wednesday night.

ATCEMS says paramedics were called to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane just before 9:40 p.m. That is northwest of where West Parmer Lane intersects with McNeil Drive.

According to ATCEMS , the adult who died at the scene was the only patient involved.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

