One dead in north Austin crash Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says one person died in a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin Wednesday night.

ATCEMS says paramedics were called to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane just before 9:40 p.m. That is northwest of where West Parmer Lane intersects with McNeil Drive.

According to ATCEMS , the adult who died at the scene was the only patient involved.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.