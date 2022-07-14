ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Studios Moves Showcase From Liverpool To London; ITV Medical Thriller; Channel 4 ‘Changing Rooms’ – UK Briefs

'Doctor Who' is described as "distinctively British" content by the government. BBC Studios/James Pardon

BBC Studios Moves Showcase From Liverpool To London

BBC Studios is moving its annual showcase from Liverpool to London. Following almost a decade in the Merseyside city, the BBC’s commercial arm said it will bring a “fresh focus on upstream creative projects from across its range of production houses, labels and partners.” The move will position the Showcase directly agaainst the London Screenings, a similar set of events run by BBC Studios’ major distribution rivals such as All3Media International, Fremantle, eOne and Banijay Rights. BBC Studios CEO Global Distribution Rebecca Glashow said: “As the market, and our own business changes, so does Showcase. Expect to see our offer to customers evolve from a content juggernaut to a series of highly curated match-making opportunities that brings our most valued partners, producers and programmes together so the richest conversations can take place.” The Showcase started in Brighton in 1976 and brings together buyers and execs examining the major shows from BBC Studios’ catalog. The past three have been virtual, with BBC Studios choosing not to return in person this year even though most COVID restrictions had lifted.

ITV Greenlights Medical Thriller From BAFTA-Winning ‘Marvellous’ Exec Patrick Spence

ITV has greenlit a medical thriller from BAFTA-winning Marvellous exec Patrick Spence. Maternal comes from playwright Jacqui Honess-Martin and stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray, Blacklist), Lara Pulver (The Split, The Alienist) and Lisa McGrillis (King Gary, Mum), with Nagra playing Dr Maryam Afridi, who is full of doubt that she can cope with the emotional demands of treating children now that she has her own. Meanwhile, Pulver is Ms Catherine MacDiarmid, a single mother and successful surgeon looking to be one of the boys in the macho world of surgery, and McGrillis is Dr Helen Cavendish, a registrar. Litvinenko exec Spence will exec produce for ITV Studios alongside Honess-Martin, director James Griffiths and Kat Pugsley. The six-part series will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Channel 4 Chooses More ‘Changing Rooms

The UK’s Channel 4 has commissioned a second season of its Changing Rooms reboot. Two new designers, Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams, will join the second season’s roster alongside stalwart Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead. The show sees the designers bring British homeowners’ visions to life. It was rebooted last year by Banijay label Shine TV, part-funded by paint brand Dulux, after 18 years off air. Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Jonny Rothery called the reboot “a highlight of the year.”

#Bbc Studios#Liverpool#Uk#Television#Bbc Studios Moves#Itv Medical Thriller#London Bbc Studios#Showcase#The London Screenings#All3media International#Banijay Rights#Global Distribution#Bafta
