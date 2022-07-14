ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Unidentified buyer wins auction for Union Point land with $6.11 million offer

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
WEYMOUTH – The online auction for about 51 acres of land at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station has closed with a winning bid of $6.11 million.

The U.S. General Services Administration held the online auction for the land, which is part of the 1,440-acre former air base in Weymouth, Rockland and Abington now called Union Point. The two parcels are off Shea Memorial Drive, about a mile from the South Weymouth commuter rail station.

The land got several dozen bids, with several potential buyers identified only by a number bidding back and forth.

"While the auction has closed, we cannot provide information on the successful high bidder until the real estate transaction actually closes as well," Paul Hughes, a regional public affairs officer with the U.S. General Services Administration, said in an email.

The land, referred to as Weymouth Woods, was a former housing site for the U.S. Coast Guard. Demolition of the housing units began in 2003 and was completed in 2015. Three storage garages, a 2,500-square-foot maintenance office and a 1,400-square-foot workshop remain on the site.

The redevelopment project at the former air base has been largely stalled since the Southfield Redevelopment Authority board of directors voted in January 2020 to name Brookfield Properties as the new master developer for Union Point.

Former master developer LStar was ousted in 2019 amid accusations of infighting and financial mismanagement.

Brookfield and Washington Capital, the firm that now owns much of the land, are still negotiating an agreement.

Mayor Robert Hedlund previously said the town and the Southfield Redevelopment Authority had hoped the federal government would hold off on auctioning the 51 acres until Brookfield revamps the development's master plan.

The Southfield Redevelopment Authority made an offer to buy the land last year, which the U.S. General Services Administration rejected before announcing the auction.

