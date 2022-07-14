ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

'We appreciate it': Plymouth 'Cash Mob' surprises local businesses with customer influx

By David R. Smith, wickedlocal.com
 4 days ago
PLYMOUTH – A mob of about two dozen people gathered at the waterfront on a recent Wednesday to receive their orders and mobilize.

They came armed with cash and good intentions.

"The Cash Mob," as its called, was made up of local residents taking part in the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce event, which surprises a local business with an influx of customers ready to spend.

“What we do is pick a member location at random and basically encourage all the attendees to spend $5 or $10 there, and of course they're more than welcome to spend more," chamber Director of Operations Bob Nolet said.

The events are held at least every other month, he said, although they have held some back-to-back Cash Mobs from one month to the next.

“We started doing this a couple years before COVID,” he said.

With capacity restrictions in place during the pandemic, however, Nolet said the chamber gave business owners advance notice of the visit.

“We gave them a little heads-up, but now we’re back to completely surprising the owners,” he said. "The business owners don’t know."

The last Cash Mob took place June 29 starting at Pilgrim Memorial State Park on the waterfront. They met up, then headed over to Pebbles Restaurant, the business picked for the visit.

“We had a large turnout of about 25 people,” he said. “We told them where we were going, and it was great.”

That feeling was mutual.

"We didn’t know about it, but it was terrific," Pebbles owner Rusty Romboldi said. "It's always nice to have an unexpected push like that. We appreciate it."

Nolet said similar events have been held in Duxbury, Kingston and Pembroke.

“The whole point is to support local businesses,” he said.

Future Cash Mob events will be posted on the chamber's website and social media accounts.

