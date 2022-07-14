Jesse Watters Takes Credit for Arrest of Ohio Child Rape Suspect

A man opened fire at a family reunion on Saturday night after reportedly getting into a spat with two women at the party. The incident took place at Maicach Park, which is located in the Chicago suburb of South Holland, Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, had allegedly gotten into an argument with his current girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend at the gathering, which had around 50 people in attendance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO