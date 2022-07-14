ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate's Antenatal Teacher—Who Helped Prepare Her for Motherhood—Dies Aged 74

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christine Hill gave face-to-face lessons to both Kate Middleton and Prince William before Prince George's birth in 2013 and will be "achingly missed" by...

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

