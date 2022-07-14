ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Coming up: Broadway, blues, choir concerts headed to Hingham, Quincy, Plymouth

By Patriot Ledger staff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW4IS_0gfFIYKN00

Pops concert Sunday at Jane Carr Amphitheater in Hingham

HINGHAM – The Rusty Skipper Band will perform a pops-style concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at South Shore Conservatory's Jane Carr Amphitheater, 1 Conservatory Drive, Hingham. The concert will feature a 40-member band and a wide range of music styles, including jazz, Broadway tunes, marches, light classics, Dixieland and vocal selections. Attendees can bring chairs and a picnic or use the accessible seating in the amphitheater. Free. For more information, call 617-755-7474.

Christ's College Choir to perform in Plymouth on Tuesday

PLYMOUTH – The renowned Christ's College Choir of the University of Cambridge in England will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Christ Church, 149 Court St. The concert is one of the choir's stops on its tour of the East Coast of the United States. The choir has performed at concerts across the U.K., records albums and goes on international tours each summer. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information, call 508-746-4959 or email office.christchurchplymouth@gmail.com.

Basic bike maintenance at Quincy's Crane library

QUINCY – The Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library and local group Quincycles will host a basic bike maintenance event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on the main library lawn, 40 Washington St. A teacher from the League of American Bicyclists will provide hands-on instruction about how to maintain tires and air pressure, check and adjust brakes and when and how to clean a bike's chain. Participants should bring their own bike. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org.

Quincy Asian Resources receives $50,000 grant

QUINCY – Quincy Asian Resources received a $50,000 grant from The Boston Foundation. The foundation awarded Open Door Grants to 22 organizations to support general operations. The grants are focused on supporting organizations that serve and build power in communities that have historically been excluded from institutional philanthropy. Quincy Asian Resources works with immigrants to improve their social, cultural, economic and civic lives. For more information about Quincy Asian Resources, visit qariusa.org.

Jumpin' Juba concert will be July 23 on Crane Library lawn

QUINCY – Blues and roots rock band Jumpin' Juba will perform from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on the lawn of the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Jumpin' Juba blends many genres, including New Orleans rock, classic boogie-woogie and folk. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org.

