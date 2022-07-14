ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning 105, Helen Marrese wishes again for one more year in Rockland

By Sue Scheible, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
ROCKLAND – It's become an annual appeal to the great beyond, and so far Helen Marrese has prevailed.

"Every time we hit a new birthday, she'll say, "Maybe one more year," Marrese's granddaughter Emilykate St. Jean, 52, said Sunday as Marrese celebrated her 105th birthday.

"She woke up today and said, 'Next year I'll be 106.'" Marrese still lives in her own house with her granddaughter.

The large sheet cake was on the table, the birthday sign and balloons were up and Marrese sat happily in a chair receiving guests in her carport.

"I'm doing very good. I've had an excellent day today," she said. "Oh my God, I can't believe it, really."

That morning her 94-year-old friend Jo McCoole had dropped by to see her.

"She's the only friend I've got left," Marrese said. "Everybody else has passed on."

Marrese took hold of her rolling walker, stood up by herself and slowly moved over to where the cake was on display.

Four generations, ages 5 to 105, were together and she asked, "Can I blow now?"

"You can do anything you want; it's your birthday," someone replied. She bent forward and with four brisk breaths extinguished the eight candles on the cake as her family sang "Happy Birthday" and clapped.

Legacies:A Good Age: A field for Nancy Hemingway's dreams grows in Norwell

Video:The Boston Post Cane lives on in Gladys Laughland, 104

Some 50 people turned out for the party. Marrese's daughter, Sheila St. Jean, mused, "Maybe we all hope we will have a speck of the gene."

Marrese survived a small stroke at age 100; battled heart failure, pneumonia and bronchitis; and this past year recovered from throat cancer.

Her biggest pleasures include playing gin rummy with her granddaughter and son, Richard, 77; watching 'The Price Is Right' every day at 11 a.m.; and eating scallops "until they run out of my ears. They are very expensive but I still eat them."

"She's amazing," her son, Andrew, 79, said. "And when you are one-on-one with her, my mother's brain is sharp as a tack."

Helen Johnson was born July 10, 1917, in Rockland. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1935 and married Anthony Marrese, of Brockton. She worked at the E.T. Wright shoe factory in Rockland for 23 years, where she did premium fast-paced machine piecework and was known as a "fancy stitcher."

The couple had four children: Andrew, of Rockland; Richard, of Pembroke; Sheila, of Rockland; and Brenda, who died at age 70.

Marrese's husband died of a brain tumor at age 62; she later found a companion. She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her oldest great-grandchild is 28, her oldest granddaughter is 62.

Despite a loss of hearing and fading peripheral vision, she still gets up by herself at about 8 a.m., makes her bed, dresses and toasts an English muffin for her breakfast.

"My granddaughter takes care of me," she said. "She does everything for me. She gives me a bath."

Emilykate St. Jean has lived with Marrese for six years and had cameras installed in her bedroom and the kitchen to help keep an eye on her.

Until this year, Marrese did a daily crossword puzzle; now she spends the afternoons playing gin rummy. She still enjoys going out to eat at Mia Regazza in Abington and the 99 Restaurant and to shop, using a wheelchair in stores.

She excelled at bowling and in the 1960s was often on the TV game show "Bowling for Dollars," where she earned cash prizes. She was a regular on the multitown bingo circuit and ran the bingo games at the Sons of Italy in Rockland and the Knights of Columbus in Pembroke until she was almost 100.

She gives no single reason for her long life. Her family says that while longevity does not particularly run in the family, and Marrese smoke and drank until she was 65, she has always been active, greatly enjoys being around people and has a mind of her own.

"She's unbelievable," is a comment often heard about her.

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

