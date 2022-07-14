'They mean so much to me': Jordan Whitehead inspires local kids with youth football camp

MONACA — It still hasn’t gotten old for Jordan Whitehead.

Whenever the former Central Valley High School star and New York Jets safety returns to his hometown of Monaca, he’s usually overwhelmed by the reception. But, on Monday, at his second-ever free youth football camp, the community support was even greater than anything he’d previously witnessed.

This became apparent to the fifth-year pro as soon as he stepped near the 50-yard line on the turf of his high school’s football field at the start of the camp’s morning session. In front of him were 153 children, ages 6 to 12.

“I’m really blessed and humbled to come back here and be able to run a big camp like this for younger guys,” Whitehead said. “They mean so much to me, because I didn’t realize how much I meant to them.”

Whether Whitehead can fully wrap his mind around it or not, he’s already served as an inspiration to many kids in Beaver County. His path is one youth football players in the area hope to emulate. And, as his star continues to grow, so does his role as a neighborhood hero back home.

Whitehead helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capture a Super Bowl in 2021 and signed a two-year deal worth $14.5 million with the Jets in March. Those in Monaca, though, still look at the 5-foot-10 defensive back and see the same kid that was “running all over people” on the field well before he was a lock to make an NFL roster.

“Jordan back then had the potential,” said Warriors assistant Tyrone Dixon, who coached Whitehead in 2013 and 2014. “And you saw it in him. Jordan was one of those kids that was very, very dedicated to the game. And he loved football. He trained in the offseason. He did everything he needed to do to become a champion and get to where he is today.”

His journey hasn’t always been easy, though.

After a three-year standout career at Pitt following his Central Valley days, Whitehead was considered undersized for his position by NFL Draft analysts. The NFL’s official site gave him a prospect grade of 5.90, labeling him an “average backup or special teamer” ahead of his selection in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, after four seasons in Tampa Bay in which he established himself as a starter — and finished fourth on the team in total tackles (74) during the team’s Super Bowl run — the Buccaneers didn’t make an offer to re-sign him this offseason.

“He was disappointed that they really didn’t make a run at him,” said Greg Whitehead, Jordan’s father. “But everything happens for a reason.”

When he learned that Tampa Bay wasn’t interested in retaining him, Whitehead found a new home with the Jets.

Whitehead admits he was initially “frustrated” with his former team’s decision and “hurt” that he wasn’t brought back after the relationships he’d built with those within the organization. But he soon came to terms with the situation, adding that he now has an extra sense of motivation to further elevate his game. Those close to him — like former Warriors teammate Robert Foster, who helped Whitehead host Monday’s camp — hope he doesn’t lose sight of what he’s already achieved in the process.

“Man, it’s a blessing,” the New York Giants receiver and fifth-year pro said. “We grew up together. I see how much he’s accomplished, not just as an athlete, but in all (areas of life).”

Even Central Valley head coach Mark Lyons often finds himself in awe when he thinks about the impact Whitehead’s path continues to have on others.

“At times, you’ve got to step back and say, ‘Wow, was I really a small part of that journey?’” Lyons said. “But you tend to recognize that at a young age — both (Whitehead) and Robert, they had that ‘it factor’ to them. Not only as special athletes, but also as special, driven young men who wanted to work and had bigger goals set.”

One of those goals that Whitehead focuses on now, of course, is continuing to be a role model. Forty-five more children were in attendance for his camp’s second session, which was for those ages 13 and up.

All campers ran through various drills throughout the day as Whitehead provided them with feedback and instruction, often completing the drill himself as an example. As he watched the kids run around his old stomping ground, he couldn’t help but see a younger version of himself in many of them.

“They’re running around — they’re just here having fun,” Whitehead said. “They’re trying to ask me questions, talking mess to me. … They’re very grateful, and I’m just as grateful.”

The budding NFL star made the rounds at his event with a sense of joy that appeared to be contagious. Aside from leading workouts, he took pictures, signed memorabilia and spent time speaking with several young football players.

Whitehead may not be able to grasp the magnitude of his influence yet, but it’s clear to those looking on just how much Monaca youth idolize him.

As he embarks on the next stage of his career, the inspiration he brings to kids back home, one can expect, will only further blossom.

“Every day I wake up like, ‘Wow, (I’m in) the NFL,’” Whitehead said. “Then all these little kids come out from all over Beaver County, supporting, wearing your jersey, having Pitt helmets coming out their bags for autographs.

“You think about stuff like this — you dream about it. Then, when you actually see it, and your family gets to see it, it’s a humbling experience.”

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya.