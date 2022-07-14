ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

ALERT CENTER: Centereach man charged in fatal Island Park hit-and-run

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cvfjb_0gfFIFno00

Police say a man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this week in Island Park.

According to police, Corey Henson , 31, hit Dodanim Chavez Monday night, and then drove away.

The incident happened on Long Beach Road, just north of Marina Place.

Chavez was walking to his car because he forgot something when Henson allegedly hit him.

Henson, from Centereach, is charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality and leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Beach; suspect arrested

A Long Beach man was arrested Saturday after he fatally stabbed a woman and attempted to flee from the scene. The stabbing occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
TBR News Media

TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 14

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A resident on Debron Court in Centereach reported that an unknown man was captured on camera stealing his Ancheer 350W electric bike from his backyard on July 7. ■ F.W. Webb Plumbing Supply on Middle Country Road in Centereach...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centereach, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Centereach, NY
City
Island Park, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman and 3 dogs rescued from Long Island house fire

NEW YORK - Firefighters from three fire departments rescued a woman and three dogs from a Long Island house fire. It happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday in Islip Terrace. Off-duty Suffolk County Police Officer Jared Gunst, who is a First Assistant Chief with Islip Fire Department, responded to a house fire at 4 Cleveland St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx shootings: Mom, daughter shot in convenience store; woman walking dog shot nearby

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said. All three victims were likely unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow Street and Jennings Street at about 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings that the shot may have come from. The woman is not likely to die.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy