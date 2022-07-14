ALERT CENTER: Centereach man charged in fatal Island Park hit-and-run

Police say a man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this week in Island Park.

According to police, Corey Henson , 31, hit Dodanim Chavez Monday night, and then drove away.

The incident happened on Long Beach Road, just north of Marina Place.

Chavez was walking to his car because he forgot something when Henson allegedly hit him.

Henson, from Centereach, is charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality and leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage.