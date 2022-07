MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A dog is alive thanks to an observant passerby. The Moore Fire Department said a passerby saw a dog locked inside a car on Saturday and called 911. "We were called by the police department. Saturday afternoon for an animal a dog locked in an un-running vehicle," said Moore Fire Department Battalion Chief, Wayne Hamett."We dispatch a unit over there, they got on scene. They used non-destructive methods to enter the vehicle. Got the dog out. The dog was okay. We gave it two bottles of water."

