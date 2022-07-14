ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats see Senate as silver lining in dismal election year

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amO0N_0gfFI0eA00
Tweet

Democrats are banking on a roster of strong Senate candidates to help them retain the upper chamber amid a dismal political environment that increasingly favors Republicans.

In Senate races across the country, Democratic candidates have raked in eye-popping amounts of cash and in some cases have pulled ahead in the polls against their Republican rivals despite GOP confidence that the national mood will help the party flip control of the entire Congress.

Meanwhile, Republican candidates in some high-stakes races have opened themselves up to easy attacks, further adding to Democrats’ optimism.

In Pennsylvania, where Mehmet Oz clinched the GOP nod with an endorsement from former President Trump, Democratic candidate John Fetterman has seized on Oz’s out-of-state ties. In Georgia, Republican nominee Herschel Walker has been hit with a string of scandalous headlines involving his secret children. And in Arizona, which is slated to hold its primary next month, Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters has come under scrutiny for some of his past views.

“Republicans are not exactly sending their best,” said one Democratic strategist. “Their lineup this cycle looks like a who’s who of ‘why him?’”

“If you look at the map and you take out those factors, it’s actually a decent map for them,” the strategist added. “In terms of candidate quality, they have created a perfect storm for Democrats to hold our majority.”

Over the past week, Democrats have touted a slew of negative headlines about Republican candidates like incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Oz, Walker and Masters, in an effort to paint the candidates as out of touch and extreme.

“National Republicans’ disastrous recruitment efforts have left the GOP embracing deeply flawed candidates who are grossly out of step with the American people,” said J.B. Poersch, the president of the Senate Majority PAC. “The candidates themselves are serious liabilities for the GOP this cycle and that tells you all you need to know about their chances in November.”

The party is also seeking to promote the Democratic candidates’ personal brands despite the dismal national mood, President Biden’s plummeting approval rating and soaring inflation that hit 9.1 percent in June.

“A good candidate with a strong campaign will be able to create their own environment, and I think that’s what the Democratic candidates have been doing so far,” the Democratic strategist said.

Democrats point to polls that show their candidates running ahead of Biden in. Most recently, a poll from KLAS TV, The Hill and Emerson College poll found that 44 percent of Nevada voters said they supported incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D), while Biden holds a 33 percent approval rating in the state. The same poll, which had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points, showed Laxalt with 41 percent support.

The party’s operatives are also citing massive second-quarter fundraising totals as evidence their Senate campaigns are gaining momentum. On Wednesday, incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock announced his reelection campaign brought in more than $17.2 million during the period. Warnock’s announcement followed other impressive numbers from Senate Democratic hopefuls, including Florida Rep. Val Demings’s $12.2 million and Fetterman’s $11 million.

“While Democratic Senate campaigns are posting blockbuster fundraising numbers and our candidates are drawing the support of a broad coalition of voters, Senate Republicans are saddled with a clown car of deeply flawed candidates — and now even Republicans are panicking about the amount of personal and political baggage these GOP candidates are bringing to their races,” said Eli Cousin, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Some Democrats won’t go quite as far as that.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you, ‘Oh, they’re in full-blown panic mode about this cycle,’” the Democratic strategist said. “But I think it’s very clear to both sides how candidate quality and the proxy war between Trump and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell, in terms of candidate recruitment, from the beginning has affected the underlying dynamics.”

Republicans, for their part, express confidence in these Senate races.

“I think it’s obviously wishful thinking from Democrats,” said Chris Hartline, communications director at the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Democrats’ spin is that their candidates have a brand that is independent of Joe Biden and thus they can survive the political environment.”

Other Republicans acknowledge what they say are weaknesses held by some of the Republican Senate candidates but question whether the Democrats’ message can weather the dreary national outlook under Biden.

“They come with very real vulnerabilities,” said Republican strategist Doug Heye. “The question is can they overcome it, and will the atmosphere allow that, too. Is running against Joe Biden at 9.1 percent inflation enough? And it may be just given how bad his numbers are.”

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released this week found that 64 percent of voters said Biden should not run for reelection, while a New York Times-Sienna College poll found that only 44 percent of respondents would cast their ballot for the president if the election were today.

Democrats argue that Biden’s numbers, particularly pertaining to 2024, are not directly correlated to their 2022 Senate candidates, but Republicans say Biden is dragging them down as the leader of the Democratic Party.

“I don’t really think there’s a world in which [Arizona Sen.] Mark Kelly and Raphael Warnock can outrun Joe Biden by 30 points or by 10 points,” said Luke Thompson, a Republican consultant. “They might be able to outrun him by five, they might be able to outrun him by seven, but he is an albatross around their necks and all of the money can’t fix that.”

Republicans say that the gap between Democratic Senate candidates and Biden in polling will narrow as Election Day approaches and the GOP amplifies their effort to tie the candidates to the president.

“Gravity is going to bring their numbers closer to parity to Biden’s just as voters start to think about a binary choice between Republicans and Democrats,“ said Hartline, noting that Republicans do not necessarily need Democratic Senate candidates to be as unpopular as Biden to win.

And as for the money argument, Republicans caution that it remains to be seen how Democratic candidates are actually spending their dollars.

“Anybody can raise $9 million in a quarter if you’re willing to spend $8.5 million to do it,” Thompson said. “Don’t say that we’ve seen anything yet.”

Additionally, a number of Republican candidates have yet to release their own second-quarter numbers.

Republicans are also pointing to a bleak economic forecast.

“I think that they vastly underrated what 9.1 percent inflation is going to do,” Thompson said, referring to Democrats. “The median voter in a lot of these states was not alive the last time inflation was this high. You’re talking about epochal headwinds and I just don’t think these people are ready for it.”

Democrats are hitting back at the GOP line of attack, calling it “the blame game.”

“[Democrats] are trying to focus on what they’re actually doing to deliver on it instead of just pointing the finger at the other side,” the Democratic strategist said.

Heye, the Republican strategist, recounted the massive Republican takeover of the House during his time at the Republican National Committee in 2010 when Republicans won a net gain of 63 seats in the House.

“With Biden’s numbers much lower than what Obama’s were in 2010, that dynamic is potentially more true,” Heye said.

Comments / 12

Marilyn Tremper
3d ago

It's all about the money. People have money to support candidates but not by food or gas? The government wants another huge spending bill to get us deeper in debt, increase inflation and devalue the dollar. Our system needs revision. Why should California pump millions into Florida elections except to ruin the state. It's time this was stopped. RPACS and Lobbyists have also ruined the country.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Laxalt
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Senate#Gop Senate#Election#Republicans#Gop
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

637K+
Followers
75K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy