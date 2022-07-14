Police: Motorcyclist drives into work zone, crashes

WOODFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – A teenage motorcyclist has been hospitalized after police say he drove into an active work area and quickly tried to fix his mistake. The 17-year-old boy was traveling west on Route 9 in Woodford, according to police, when he approached the work zone. One lane had been shut down for utility work.



The teen came over a crest in the road and saw traffic completely stopped in the westbound lane. He tried to stop quickly, which resulted in his rear tire skidding and the motorcycle falling onto its side, ejecting the driver, police said.

He was later taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Bennington Rescue Squad.

