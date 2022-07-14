ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Be ready for scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers for Friday through weekend

By Jay Grymes
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated downpours will be possible each of the next three days but widespread heavy rains are not expected. Unfortunately, with rain chances dipping a bit lower than previously expected, it looks like...

