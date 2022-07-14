ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

3 Things To Know Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in southwestern Virginia say dozens of people are unaccounted for – 44 at last check – after the region was hit by heavy rain that triggered major flooding. Over 100 homes sustained damage – some swept off their foundations . Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency. Buchanan...

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY!

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY! Over the past few years, a calming and informative voice on iHeartCommunities, Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare, has shared scientific and clear advice and updates about some of the scary headlines we see and hear on a daily basis!. Enjoy our interview...
HARTFORD, CT
WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby. While the rain stayed away for...
HAWAII STATE
Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

A Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat. Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the doorstep and fall over in a sitting position where he sits before lying down on the porch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Weird News: woman wakes up from 2 year coma with unbelievable news!

A West Virginia woman awoke from a two-year coma and said it was her brother who attacked her and left her unconscious. Shortly after, authorities arrested the man.Wanda Palmer was found unconscious back in June 2020 "with a serious head injury" at her Ravenswood, West Virginia home. Her injuries left law enforcement to believe she was attacked by someone with a hatchet or a machete, due to the massive head trauma she suffered. She spent two years in a nursing home while in a coma while investigators tried to figure out who attacked her. Finally, on June 27th, Palmer woke from her coma and started to speak. On July 12th, she was visited by authorities and told them that it was her brother, Daniel Palmer, who attacked her.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
Scoops Of Booze: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Hits Shelves In Greater Boston

CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You can't have a cold one much colder than this, as alcohol-infused ice cream arrives to the frozen aisle of grocery stores across the Greater Boston Area. Nisreen Galloway started her ice cream business Crème de Liqueur with her friend from college Elizabeth Nash,...
CANTON, MA
Rapper arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested and booked into a South Florida jail on Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after Florida Highway Patrol...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oregon Health Care Costs Up 49% Since 2013

According to a new Oregon Health Authority (OHA) report, health care costs grew 49% per person across insurance markets between 2013-2019 in Oregon, outpacing national health care cost growth during the same time period. By market, Medicare costs per person grew 58%, commercial market costs per person grew 45%, and Medicaid costs per person grew the slowest at 32%. The full report is available here.
OREGON STATE
Big Money For Right Numbers In Upcoming Lottery Draws

There is a good deal of money out there ready to be won. All you have to do is come up with the right numbers. The Mega Millions drawing tonight is up to 530 million dollars. Rhode Island Lottery officials say that if you took the one time cash payout you would get, before taxes, just short of 305 million dollars.
LOTTERY
Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
CHILI, NY
Man Pointed Gun At 2 Women Who Didn't Thank Him For Holding Door

A New Haven man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at customers because they didn't say "thank you" after he held the door for them, according to the Hamden Police Department via WTNH. Joshua Murray, 25, was charged with carrying a pistol without permit, two counts of breach...
HAMDEN, CT
Drive-by shooting near Kentwood leaves one injured

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Early Monday morning, a woman was injured when shots were fired into a home on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township, in an apparent drive-by shooting. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, at least three shots were fired into the home, one of which hit a 56-year-old woman.
KENTWOOD, MI
5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
ARIZONA STATE
Pompey Man And His 18 Month Old Daughter Shot To Death In Montana

East Glacier, MT - A Central New York man and his 18-month-old daughter were killed Sunday in a shooting near Glacier National Park in Montana. 47 year old David Siau, of Pompey, along with his daughter, McKenzie was killed Sunday. His wife Christy is in critical condition. They had two...
MONTANA STATE

