SUMMERVILLE, SC — Sederia Fox has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Sederia had been interested in real estate for years before entering the industry as an investor in 2018. Now serving the Summerville and Greater Charleston area, she is pleased to leverage her experience as an investor to help others find their new homes.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO