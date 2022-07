Mr. Nathubhai Ratanji Patel, 68, of St. George, entered into eternal rest Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 at Colleton Medical Center. Born May 24, 1954 in Soyani, Gujarat, India, he was a son of the late Nathubhai Ratanji Patel and Jiviben Ratanji Patel. He was the manager of the St. George Motel.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO