Fort Wayne, IN

Harding grad Rod Smith looking for next NFL shot

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A year ago Rod Smith was in training camp with the Carolina Panthers, hoping to play his way onto the roster during the preseason. This summer the Harding High School grad is keeping his phone close by as he awaits another NFL opportunity.

Smith is the SAC’s all-time leading rusher with 6,685 yards – good enough for 13th all-time in the state of Indiana.

After playing collegiately at Ohio State, Smith broke into the NFL in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. After Seattle he spent four years with Dallas, teaming up with younger brother Jaylon Smith during his time with the Cowboys. Since his stretch in Dallas, Rod’s spent time with the Giants, Raiders, Titans, and the Panthers.

