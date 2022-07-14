Help Team Turtle on Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. Did you know that the ancestors of our Nantucket snapping turtles existed more than 40 million years ago?! These prehistoric-looking creatures are top predators in many aquatic systems and an important part of the present-day Nantucket ecosystem. Unfortunately, we may...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A paddleboarder had a wild encounter with a whale off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. A whale breached the water off Manomet on Sunday morning as a man on a paddleboard looked on. The incident was captured on camera by photographer Craig Picariello.
The state has seen a surge in shark sightings in recent weeks, prompting a few beach closures. The first great white shark of the 2022 summer season was tagged off the Chatham coast Thursday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC). Dr. Greg Skomal tagged the animal off the...
YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.
For Nell Diamond, Nantucket is home—or the closest thing to it. The Hill House Home founder had a peripatetic childhood, moving around between London and other parts of the world. But Nantucket, where her paternal grandparents had a permanent home, was a place the family would return to year after year. “It was all I knew of America,” Diamond says. “It's how I've spent every summer since I was born, so it's a very special place to me.” This deep-seated connection made it a natural choice as the location for her home goods and clothing brand's current pop-up, which opened on June 3 in a cozy corner spot on the island's Main Street, and will run through the summer. It's the realization of a longtime dream for Diamond, who has spent years seeking out such an opportunity here—a tricky task, thanks to the island's small size and limited retail space.
TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore. One sighting was...
Political correctness has caused us to banish the Native American gal from the Land O' Lakes Butter containers, put Aunt Jemima on the unemployment line, and dozens of statues of American icons on ice. Now the official Massachusetts state seal and motto are getting a makeover. The Dartmouth Indian was...
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
EASTHAM – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storm appeared to affect the Eastham and Orleans region. Marine warnings indicated waterspouts were possible over Cape Cod Bay. Radar also indicated the potential for hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. As of 7 PM no reports of any damage had been received.
WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
BOSTON — Yelp has compiled a list of the top ice cream shops in every state ahead of National Ice Cream Day this weekend. The popular review platform says it ranked the best ice cream shops by using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021, and April 21, 2022.
FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
HARWICH – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) by the Pleasant Lake General Store shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
Friday marked First Lady Jill Biden’s second day here in Massachusetts, and she had a busy schedule, highlighting teachers and community colleges at a pair of events in Boston before taking off for Nantucket. She started at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport District, where she...
A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
At Thursday evening’s Martha’s Vineyard Commission meeting, chair Joan Malkin announced that the MVC and the Harbor View Hotel have settled out of court after a lawsuit filed by the hotel appealed the conditions of an approval for a proposed spa expansion. The initial expansion proposal, seeking to...
BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
A man while on the job yesterday just may have saved a little girl’s life. According to Plymouth Police, yesterday, while installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay, Jake Manna heard that people in the neighborhood were looking for a missing, five-year-old autistic girl. He stopped what he was doing and began searching.
Comments / 0