Enjoy an Online AAN Auction Before & After the Annual Gala
4 days ago
The Artists Association of Nantucket’s annual summer Gala is a favorite affair and always sells out. This year for those not able to attend or who missed out on tickets, the Artists Association is inviting members of the community and all who love art and want to support the Association’s mission,...
Fourteen Tri-Town riders will be among the more than 6,000 riders who will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon with one and two-day routes on Aug. 6 and 7 from 25 to 210 miles. Riders from Marion are: James Forker, Sarah Poulin, Jamey Shachoy and Bill Tilden. Mattapoisett participants...
Sometimes you choose your animal, and sometimes, they choose you. When a Westport woman came across a lonely egg in her neighborhood, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she brought it home. Thirty days later, that egg hatched and Carla Ferreira became the new owner of Lucky the turkey, a bird with quite the personality.
For Nell Diamond, Nantucket is home—or the closest thing to it. The Hill House Home founder had a peripatetic childhood, moving around between London and other parts of the world. But Nantucket, where her paternal grandparents had a permanent home, was a place the family would return to year after year. “It was all I knew of America,” Diamond says. “It's how I've spent every summer since I was born, so it's a very special place to me.” This deep-seated connection made it a natural choice as the location for her home goods and clothing brand's current pop-up, which opened on June 3 in a cozy corner spot on the island's Main Street, and will run through the summer. It's the realization of a longtime dream for Diamond, who has spent years seeking out such an opportunity here—a tricky task, thanks to the island's small size and limited retail space.
With kids out of school for the summer, families may be looking to pack up and head out and do something a little less conventional than a beach day. Zoos and aquariums are a great way to get everyone involved to see exotic animals, unique sea creatures and more. From...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A paddleboarder had a wild encounter with a whale off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. A whale breached the water off Manomet on Sunday morning as a man on a paddleboard looked on. The incident was captured on camera by photographer Craig Picariello.
BOSTON — Yelp has compiled a list of the top ice cream shops in every state ahead of National Ice Cream Day this weekend. The popular review platform says it ranked the best ice cream shops by using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021, and April 21, 2022.
The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
The state has seen a surge in shark sightings in recent weeks, prompting a few beach closures. The first great white shark of the 2022 summer season was tagged off the Chatham coast Thursday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC). Dr. Greg Skomal tagged the animal off the...
WELLFLEET – An official with the Cape Cod National Seashore is advising people on the Cape to stay Shark Smart this summer and to know the risks when entering the water. “The sharks are here and how we recreate in the water, if we choose to do so, we want to do it to be as Shark Smart as possible,” Superintendent for the Seashore Brian Carlstrom said in a recent Sunday Journal interview.
While food, ambiance and the company of others all contribute to an enjoyable restaurant experience, for some dining options location is key. Whether straddling the sea, looking out over lakes, or tucked in the hills, these restaurants offer scenic and picturesque views to accompany your meal. After polling our readers...
Friends and family from Fall River to Swansea to Middleboro are dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of a young teen who had a bright future. According to his family, Zachary Borges was an energetic, full-of-life 16-year-old beautiful boy with a heart of gold. Those who knew Zachary admired his kindness and determination to be successful in everything he did.
CHATHAM, Mass. — Great white sharks were spotted in the water off beaches on Cape Cod on Thursday. There were reported shark sightings off North Beach Island in Chatham and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. One spotter pilot reported seeing...
Political correctness has caused us to banish the Native American gal from the Land O' Lakes Butter containers, put Aunt Jemima on the unemployment line, and dozens of statues of American icons on ice. Now the official Massachusetts state seal and motto are getting a makeover. The Dartmouth Indian was...
WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
Casey Sherman has had enormous commercial success as an author. Several of his books have been adapted by Hollywood, with others about the manhunt for Whitey Bulger and the last days of John Lennon now in film production. His latest true crime saga, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, is headed for TV screens.
TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
NANTUCKET – Nantucket will receive a visit from First Lady Jill Biden this weekend. Her three-day long trip around Massachusetts will culminate with an island arrival at 1:45 pm on Friday. She will then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Saturday morning. During the trip, the First Lady...
