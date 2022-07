It was a Yelp search for “Duck Noodle Soup” that brought me to Thai Studio. Not many other options showed up on that list. I love a solid duck noodle soup, so I try to stay on the lookout wherever I find myself living. When I lived in Los Angeles, I took countless drives from Highland Park to Thai Town for the mouth-watering, life-affirming duck noodle soup at Sapp Coffee Shop. Sometimes I’d go to Pa Ord instead, which is also seriously delicious. I often still wear a t-shirt that says “Thai Town” as I’m looking for that good stuff here in lovely Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO