ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Wear Nantucket Close to Your Heart

yesterdaysisland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye on Style: Icarus & Co. There is timeless beauty in the simplicity of nature, and there is a shop on Old South Wharf whose creative artist/owners have captured that beauty in jewelry, art, and ceramics. Artists Krys DeMauro and Caroline Mullen, high-school friends who are now business partners,...

yesterdaysisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Hill House Home’s Nell Diamond on Where to Brunch, Beach, and Shop in Nantucket

For Nell Diamond, Nantucket is home—or the closest thing to it. The Hill House Home founder had a peripatetic childhood, moving around between London and other parts of the world. But Nantucket, where her paternal grandparents had a permanent home, was a place the family would return to year after year. “It was all I knew of America,” Diamond says. “It's how I've spent every summer since I was born, so it's a very special place to me.” This deep-seated connection made it a natural choice as the location for her home goods and clothing brand's current pop-up, which opened on June 3 in a cozy corner spot on the island's Main Street, and will run through the summer. It's the realization of a longtime dream for Diamond, who has spent years seeking out such an opportunity here—a tricky task, thanks to the island's small size and limited retail space.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
Inquirer and Mirror

Neil Foley, your guide to Nantucket nature

(July 14, 2022) In the heart of the middle moors is a moment somewhere between a dreamscape and a science book. Neil Foley can show it to you. “When I guide people through acres of conservation land, it becomes a little more approachable for them, so they can come out here on their own and appreciate it the same way that I do,” Foley, the interpretive education coordinator and ecologist for the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, said as we walked through that landscape.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Westport Family Forms Unique Bond with Turkey They Saved at Birth

Sometimes you choose your animal, and sometimes, they choose you. When a Westport woman came across a lonely egg in her neighborhood, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she brought it home. Thirty days later, that egg hatched and Carla Ferreira became the new owner of Lucky the turkey, a bird with quite the personality.
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Art#Diamonds#Textiles
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Developing: Large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting nearly 4,000 Eversource customers on the outer Cape. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. This does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating […] The post Developing: Large power outage on outer Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TRURO, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

SCARY TUMBLE: Collie wiggles out window on Rte. 132… unbeknownst to its daddy, who kept driving until later realizing his young pup was no longer riding in the backseat! [HN PHO

HYANNIS – It’s every dog lover’s worst nightmare when a young pup suddenly goes missing. Earlier today, at around 1:00 p.m., Barnstable Police dispatched a patrolman to Route 132 in the area of Eastern Mountain Sports after a … Continue reading → The post SCARY TUMBLE: Collie wiggles out window on Rte. 132… unbeknownst to its daddy, who kept driving until later realizing his young pup was no longer riding in the backseat! [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on…
HYANNIS, NE
NECN

‘Guardian Angel' Solar Panel Worker Rescues Missing Girl, 5, in Plymouth

A solar panel worker is being praised for finding a little girl who had been reported missing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said. Jake Manna was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay in Plymouth when he heard that a 5-year-old girl with autism was missing in the neighborhood, Plymouth police said. Though he was unfamiliar with the area, Manna decided to participate in the search, heading down a rural path to a nearby stream. It was there he discovered a diaper and a T-shirt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

RV goes up in flames on Cape Cod beach; firefighter hurt

WEST BARNSTABLE - An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter. The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said. It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Serious crash leaves smashed SUV on Wareham, Massachusetts, beach

WAREHAM, Mass. — Six people were hurt and five were hospitalized after an SUV crashed down a 30-foot embankment and landed in the brush beside a Massachusetts beach. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Onset Avenue and Hotel Road, in Wareham, the fire department confirmed. Injuries to the six occupants of the vehicle ranged from minor to severe, officials said.
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy