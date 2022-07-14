ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Loudonville's Corri Vermilya named one of the top student-athletes in the United States

By Chris Snow, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2kZr_0gfFCBuo00

It’s no secret Corri Vermilya is one of the area’s top high school female athletes.

What’s less known is the soon-to-be junior at Loudonville High School is also one of the area’s top students in the classroom.

Vermilya was recently recognized as one of the top student-athletes in not only the area or Ohio but the entire United States when she named an Academic All-America first-team selection by the National High School Coaches Association.

The NHSCA is comprised of coaches, teachers and administrators representing over 20 sports across the United States. Academic standing, athletic performance, character and community service were all taken into consideration by the voting committee.

A record number of student-athletes were nominated for Academic All-America honors this past school year. Vermilya was one of 100 to earn first-team accolades. She was the only Ohioan selected to the first team.

At Loudonville, Vermilya is ranked No. 1 in her class academically with a 4.0 GPA.

“Corri is the epitome of what we want our student-athletes to represent,” LHS Principal Chrissie Butts said. “She brings it to the court, track and the classroom. She is a leader on and off the court. She is humble, a great teammate and person and one of the hardest working student-athletes I know.

“We are very proud of her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHoB3_0gfFCBuo00

This past winter, Vermilya was a Division IV All-Ohio first-team selection in girls basketball. She averaged an area-high 26.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25 games. The guard also led the entire state in scoring.

She was named Player of the Year by the Mid-Buckeye Conference, D-IV District 4 coaches, Ashland Times-Gazette and Wooster Daily Record.

Vermilya also qualified for the Division III state track and field meet in the 300-meter hurdles and as a member of the 4x200 relay this past spring.

During the offseason, Vermilya participates in the Buckeye State Blast travel basketball organization.

She recently committed to continue her academic and basketball careers at Ashland University after she graduates from Loudonville in 2024.

“Corri is very deserving of this recognition, and we are thrilled for her,” said Tyler Bates, LHS athletic director and dean of students. “She is a tremendous representative of our school district as someone who always strives to do her best, whether it be in the classroom, on the fields of competition or in the community.”

Reach Chris at csnow@times-gazette.com

On Twitter: CSnow_TG

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville's Corri Vermilya named one of the top student-athletes in the United States

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

WWII- era aircraft lands in Central Ohio to honor Ohioans who fought for freedom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Commemorative Air Force (CAF), an international non-profit that operates and exhibits historic aircraft established a Columbus-area location earlier this year and has acquired a rare World War II aircraft. The Buckeye Wing, based out of Union County airport in Marysville, was assigned a 1943...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Loudonville, OH
Sports
Loudonville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Loudonville, OH
Loudonville, OH
Basketball
WTRF- 7News

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bates
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Ashland University#Track And Field#Highschoolsports#Loudonville High School#Nhsca#Academic All America
whbc.com

Accused Pennsylvania Child Rapist Arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Pennsylvania man living in Canton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last week. He is charged with rape for sexually assaulting three children in PA between the ages of 18 months and 8 years from 2013 to 2016. 34-year-old...
CANTON, OH
ocj.com

Cleanup efforts under way in Indian Lake

Following a visit from Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shared information about how residents, business owners, and visitors can find up-to-date information on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. “ODNR is working hard to...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Mount Vernon News

Violation of Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01

Plaintiff, State of Ohio, by and through Attorney General Dave Yost, filed an action, against Defendant Sean Natola, in the Knox County Common Pleas Court, located at 111 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, being Case No 21OT12-0297, in the public interest and on behalf of the State of Ohio, having reasonable cause to believe that Defendant’s conduct violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01 et seq., and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, R.C. 1345.21 et seq. Defendant’s current address is unknown and his last known address was 13061 Montgomery Rd., Fredericktown, OH 43019. In violation of the aforementioned consumer protection laws, the Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to deliver services, performed services in an incomplete, shoddy, substandard, and unworkmanlike manner, and failed to give proper notices to consumers of their rights to cancel. The Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, damages for consumers, and civil penalties pursuant to R.C. 1345.07(D), and other relief the Court deems appropriate.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy