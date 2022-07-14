Loudonville's Corri Vermilya named one of the top student-athletes in the United States

It’s no secret Corri Vermilya is one of the area’s top high school female athletes.

What’s less known is the soon-to-be junior at Loudonville High School is also one of the area’s top students in the classroom.

Vermilya was recently recognized as one of the top student-athletes in not only the area or Ohio but the entire United States when she named an Academic All-America first-team selection by the National High School Coaches Association.

The NHSCA is comprised of coaches, teachers and administrators representing over 20 sports across the United States. Academic standing, athletic performance, character and community service were all taken into consideration by the voting committee.

A record number of student-athletes were nominated for Academic All-America honors this past school year. Vermilya was one of 100 to earn first-team accolades. She was the only Ohioan selected to the first team.

At Loudonville, Vermilya is ranked No. 1 in her class academically with a 4.0 GPA.

“Corri is the epitome of what we want our student-athletes to represent,” LHS Principal Chrissie Butts said. “She brings it to the court, track and the classroom. She is a leader on and off the court. She is humble, a great teammate and person and one of the hardest working student-athletes I know.

“We are very proud of her.”

This past winter, Vermilya was a Division IV All-Ohio first-team selection in girls basketball. She averaged an area-high 26.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25 games. The guard also led the entire state in scoring.

She was named Player of the Year by the Mid-Buckeye Conference, D-IV District 4 coaches, Ashland Times-Gazette and Wooster Daily Record.

Vermilya also qualified for the Division III state track and field meet in the 300-meter hurdles and as a member of the 4x200 relay this past spring.

During the offseason, Vermilya participates in the Buckeye State Blast travel basketball organization.

She recently committed to continue her academic and basketball careers at Ashland University after she graduates from Loudonville in 2024.

“Corri is very deserving of this recognition, and we are thrilled for her,” said Tyler Bates, LHS athletic director and dean of students. “She is a tremendous representative of our school district as someone who always strives to do her best, whether it be in the classroom, on the fields of competition or in the community.”

