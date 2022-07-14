ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates slams Heathrow's 'airmageddon' flight cuts

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates has rejected Heathrow Airport's demands for airlines to stop selling summer tickets, calling the move "unreasonable and unacceptable". The airline accused the airport of having a "blatant disregard" for customers after it capped passenger numbers to 100,000 per day over summer. Emirates said the airport now faced "an...

www.bbc.com

PC Gamer

Welcome to microtransaction hell: Buy a BMW, pay monthly for the car's features

Welcome to actual hell. For most of us, owning a BMW would be an aspirational thing: the latest model from the carmaker will set you back just under $95,000/£80,000. It's not chump change. Now imagine you'd scrimped and saved to afford a big-ticket item like this and then, when you drove it, the thing started nickel-and-diming you like the worst kind of F2P mobile game.
BBC

Farmers in Scotland see wild boar pulling apart and eating sheep

Scotland's growing population of wild boar is causing "chaos" by digging up fields and attacking livestock, farmers have said. The head keeper of Aberchalder and Glengarry Estate told BBC Scotland he had seen three boars attack a ewe. Other farmers in the Scottish Highlands say they regularly kill lambs. However,...
BBC

Why is everyone going on strike?

Thousands of UK workers have gone on strike or threatened to this summer, including rail workers, airport staff, telecoms workers, barristers and postal workers. Multiple walkouts risk causing widespread disruption to the public and could have a knock-on effect on consumer demand, businesses warn. But unions say they have no choice.
Reuters

Britain to work with Japan on new fighter jet programme

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was collaborating with Japan and existing partner Italy on its next-generation fighter jet programme, with joint concept analysis expected to lead to decisions on deeper partnerships by the end of the year.
The Drive

BMW Responds to Fury Over Heated Seats Subscription Fee

BMW is trying to cool the controversy that heated seat subscriptions has created. BMW released a statement Friday to address the controversy over its in-vehicle subscriptions, called "Functions on Demand." In some markets, Functions on Demand charges owners to access preinstalled hardware, such as heated seats. The statement is addressed to the automaker's U.S. customers and downplays subscription services like these will play for future owners. The company said the added functionality on top of pre-existing hardware—like using a driver-assistance camera as a dash recording device—will be the bulk of what BMW offers in the U.S. This is in contrast to charging for the core functionality of an option that was installed/ordered from the factory, which the statement attempts to pour cold water on.
BBC

Hammersmith Bridge wrapped in foil during heatwave

Hammersmith Bridge has been wrapped in giant pieces of foil to stop it from overheating as temperatures soar. Silver insulation foil has been placed over the structure to protect it from the sun and keep the bridge open, with London expected to see highs of 35C (95F) next week. A...
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
BBC

Train derailed after hitting cows on line near Thorpe-le-Soken

A train was derailed after hitting cows which got onto a railway line in Essex. Greater Anglia said the 10:18 BST Liverpool Street to Clacton service was derailed after it hit the animals on the line near Thorpe-le-Soken at about 12:00 on Saturday. No passengers were hurt but four cows...
BBC

Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder

An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder. Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby. Bidding for the building, described...
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the ‘Shenandoah of Sark,’ the Sailing Yacht That’s Been Cruising the High Seas for 120 Years

A total of 18 sailing yachts raced around the waters of Italy’s Costa Smeralda this May while taking part in the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, yet none could compete for attention with the 108-foot Shenandoah of Sark. Sailing between Capo Ferro and the Monaci islet before continuing past the Isola delle Bisce, the topsail schooner put in a friendly appearance showing exactly why she remains so admired 120 years since her delivery.
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal

The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.
PC Gamer

UK Government's loot box inquiry says no changes to law, asks industry to self-regulate

"The evidence base on loot boxes is still emerging, and direct government intervention may risk unintended consequences" The UK Government has issued a formal response to its 2020 call for evidence on loot boxes in videogames. In short: The UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) doesn't think the government should regulate loot boxes in videogames at this time, rather that the games industry should be encouraged to self-regulate in order to avoid the necessity of legislative action.
