Pettis County, MO

Otterville Woman Hurt After Slamming Into Peterbilt

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
5 days ago
 5 days ago
An Ottterville woman was injured in an accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

