TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 72°. NE winds 5-10 mph. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the whole area on Tuesday 12-8 PM. Heat indices up to 114° in spots during the afternoon and early evening. We're forecasting 109° for the actual high in Tulsa. SSW winds 5-15 mph.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO