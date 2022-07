Rocky Mount, N.C. — Five men have been injured in three Rocky Mount shootings since Tuesday connected to an ongoing feud, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. The first shooting took place on Tuesday in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue. That injured two men. Then on Wednesday, two men were shot near L&L Food Store at the 3500 block of Hunter Hill Road.

