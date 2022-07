The silly things people do to cheat. A man was arrested in Mumbai after airport officials discovered that he had ripped pages out of his passport to hide his travel history. 32-year-old Samdarshi Yadav was traveling to the Maldives when he was stopped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after officials discovered that some pages from his passport had been torn out. According to the police report, Yadav explained to the police that he lied to his wife, telling her that he had traveled within India for work related purposes on his last trip.In reality, he traveled to another country to have an extra-marital affair.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO