Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to £57m for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford. United will pay a guaranteed €57m (£48.5m) for the Argentina international defender, with an additional €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons agreed between the two clubs. The move will see Martinez link up again with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, who signed him for the club in 2019, at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO