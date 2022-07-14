ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Emmett Till's family says 'white pedestal' theory has denied them justice for decades

By Ari Shapiro
 5 days ago
The family of murdered teenager Emmett Till is calling for a grand jury hearing to examine a woman accused of playing a key role in his lynching in 1955, saying a "white pedestal theory" has denied them justice for decades. An arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham, dated Aug....

